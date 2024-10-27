Nesher’s new film ‘Our Loves': A post-Oct. 7 game changer for Israel

Director Avi Nesher’s next movie will be a “thrilling, suspenseful character-driven drama set in the days just before and on October 7,” he told The Jerusalem Post Sunday.

He has finished writing the screenplay for the film, which is called Our Loves, and is busy auditioning actors.

Although it was too early for him to reveal the specifics of the story, he said, “It’s about six very different people who thought they were having the worst day of their lives on October 6.

It starts on that day, you get to know them, and then it’s October 7 and Hamas attacks. It becomes a story of survival. It’s set in kibbutzim, at the Nova festival, and in Ofakim. Those who make it all end up at Soroka [Medical Center] together, and the ‘I’ of each story becomes a ‘we.’

"Our Loves aims to be a bit of game changer for Israel's image," he said. "It tells human stories. It isn't just about the attack. It's about the people who are caught up in the attack."

As he wrote the screenplay, he became increasingly convinced that the movie would be an important way to tell the story of October 7 to Israelis, but also abroad, “to people who don’t necessarily understand what really happened.”

Industry insiders who have read the screenplay have been generating positive buzz for it in recent weeks, with one saying, “It could be the Israeli Schindler’s List.”

Following the Hamas attack on October 7, Nesher said, “Everyone was doing what they could. Soldiers were putting on their uniforms and going off to fight, of course.

People donated clothes, they were going to the kibbutzim in the South and picking fruit. I would have gladly gone to reserve duty myself, but then I realized: This movie will be my reserve duty.”

THERE HAVE been several documentaries about the war and the Hamas attack, as well as a couple of low-budget docudramas, but Our Loves is major news in the Israeli film industry because Nesher is one of Israel's leading directors, who has often tackled subjects that touch on history and illuminate the Israeli experience.

His career began triumphantly with the now-classic The Troupe (Halahaka) in 1978, the story of an IDF entertainment troupe.

He has directed such critically acclaimed and popular films as Rage and Glory (about pre-state Jewish militias), Turn Left at the End of the World (the 20th anniversary of which is the subject of a tribute at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque on October 28; it is about a Negev development town in the 1960s), The Matchmaker (the story of a teen who goes to work for a Holocaust survivor haunted by his past), Image of Victory (about both Jews and Egyptians during the War of Independence), and last year’s literary dramedy The Monkey House.

Whether making an epic or telling an intimate story, he uses quirky, realistic characters to convey the drama. Our Loves, he said, would be very much in this trademark storytelling mode.

NESHER WAS approached in the months following the Hamas attack by Sipur, an Israel-based international entertainment company headed by CEO Emilio Schenker, to make a film about the attack.

Sipur recently renewed a collaborative deal with MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and Nesher said that while he was grateful for their support, he initially turned them down.

A story of substance required

“If I make a movie, it has to withstand several tests,” he said. “It has to tell a story of some substance; it can’t just be taken from the headlines. I know this is a strange thing to say when you’re dealing with such a tragic subject, but it has to be entertaining. It has to be gripping enough so that, say, some guy in Singapore or someone in America will want to see it, even if they have no interest in Israel. And finally, it has to be able to withstand the test of time. It has to be about something that will still be interesting years from today.”

As he thought it over, he figured out a way to tell the story that would meet these criteria.

He began to put the script together, as he does with all his scripts, by interviewing real people.

“I realized that, in the past, there was this great Israeli spirit which has always pulled us through, this feeling that we can count on the military. That was destroyed on that day,” he said.

As the characters struggle to stay alive and save each other, “They think about their lives, they reexamine what they did right and what they did wrong. It becomes about reflection and redemption, not just survival.”

He acknowledged that while there are already documentaries about the attack, “A feature film moves you in a way that a documentary cannot. I’ve seen Godfather II maybe 40 times, but I don’t think there’s any documentary I’ve seen more than once.”

Virtually all Israeli movies are coproductions, with money from foreign companies, mainly from Europe. European producers he showed the screenplay to had all been very impressed by Image of Victory, which was an international success on Netflix following its Israeli release. “Though they really loved the Our Loves script, they tried to talk me into using Image of Victory’s dual-narrative storytelling technique, which showed both the Israeli and Egyptian perspectives. They said, ‘This new movie can’t just show the Jews as the victims.’”

He explained his decision to focus on Israelis. “I told them: It’s like if in Dunkirk, you cut to Nazis to get their perspective,” he said.

Another example that came to mind was Charles Manson and his followers. “He committed these crimes using the hippie ideology, but they were horrible crimes. Hamas perpetuated crimes: They raped, murdered, tortured, cut throats, hacked off heads with shovels.”

Relatable for all

Nesher also told them that Our Loves would be even more relatable to international audiences because, in contrast to Image of Victory, “The characters here are ordinary people trying to survive, not soldiers or pioneers. Anyone can identify with that.”

IN ADDITION to casting Our Loves, for which he is auditioning “every Israeli actor you’ve ever heard of, and some you haven’t,” he has been busy picking up the pieces of his home and office, which are located in a building that sustained a direct hit from an Iranian-launched ballistic missile on October 1.

Fortunately, Nesher and his wife were in Europe at the time of the attack.

“We took it on the chin in terms of the damage,” said Nesher, who lives and works in a Tel Aviv beachfront complex. “We couldn’t even open the door; it was off the hinges.”

A European producer with whom he is collaborating on a different project offered him a place to work there, but Nesher declined. “He couldn’t understand why we wanted to come back,” he said.

But anyone who has seen his movies would understand that Nesher’s heart and soul are in Israel, and he couldn’t stay away long while the country is at war; and that he needs to use his gifts as a director to tell a story that will haunt Israel – and the world – for generations, so that those abroad can make sense of it and Israelis can begin to come to terms with it.