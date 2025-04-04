IDF offers tours on Syrian side of Golan Heights over Passover

Do you want to travel to the Golan Heights over Passover? This may be your chance. Tourists have been invited to tour the eastern Golan Heights, according to a statement by Travel Companions and Golan Tours on Thursday.

The tours will be conducted in cooperation with IDF Division 210.

Since the start of the war, it's been very difficult for travelers to tour Golan Heights, especially close to the Syrian and Lebanese borders.

What does the tour entail?

Those who choose to join the cross-border tours will hike along the Nahal Rokad, an easy to moderate hike, then will cross the border between the Golan and Syria in the Kibbutz Afik area, along with the approval of the military.

Other tours in the Hermon area will also be held, as well as tours of the Hasbani enclave and the Hejaz railway tunnel in Yarmouk.

The tours will happen twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, and will be the first time Israeli civilians will be allowed to cross the border for a tour. The Hula Valley and the snow-covered peak of Mount Hermon (credit: Doron Kuperstein)

All of the tours will be conducted with operation security assessments, the announcement stated. Registration for the tours is currently closed but will reopen to the public if the security situation allows it, the statement noted.