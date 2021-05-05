The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Iranian musician Hanna Jahanforooz keeps Persian culture alive

Persian music and Persian culture are central to Jahanforooz’s very being and not just in a pure artistic sense.

By BARRY DAVIS  
MAY 5, 2021 20:24
HANNA JAHANFOROOZ: You know, in Iran I was ‘a dirty Jew’ and here I was a Persian. No one was really into the music I wanted to get out there. (photo credit: KEREN PATAEL YANNAY)
HANNA JAHANFOROOZ: You know, in Iran I was ‘a dirty Jew’ and here I was a Persian. No one was really into the music I wanted to get out there.
(photo credit: KEREN PATAEL YANNAY)
 Life experiences, including challenging ones, are grist to the artist’s mill. Hanna Jahanforooz has been through more than her fair share of trying events tailor-made to inspire her craft. Some of her character-forming bio milestones feed straight into her music. This will be reflected in the material she will perform at this Thursday’s (May 13, 8:30 p.m.) gig at Confederation House in Jerusalem when she showcases numbers from her new mini-album From Iran to Rumi, along with a broad-ranging slew of songs she has penned and arranged over the years.
Shifting one’s home base to a different part of the world with a different culture and/or set or mores can be an ordeal. That can count double when it happens at a particularly sensitive stage of life. Now an established member of the international world music scene, the vocalist was a tender 12-year-old when her father decided enough was enough and that matters were becoming overly dicey in Iran. It was high time they hot-tailed it out of there. 
“Life was getting very difficult. It was the mid-1980s, only four years after the [Iranian] Revolution, and it was the middle of the Iraq-Iran War,” she recalls. “My dad said it was time to leave.” 
Luckily the family had some financial wherewithal and that helped them navigate their way through Pakistan, and they eventually made it over here in one piece. 
“They smuggled us across Pakistan like we were weapons,” Jahanforooz chuckles. “We were caught a few times but, you know, in a Third World country you can bribe people. That’s how we survived.”
Once here, the family was beset with all kinds of cross-cultural and bureaucratic hurdles, although the youngster had an escape valve. 
“I always loved to sing,” Jahanforooz says, “and I think that helped me get through all of that. My father is now 90 and he still doesn’t really speak Hebrew well. Things got turned upside down in Israel. We, the children, became responsible for our parents here.”
While the youngster may have formed a strong bond with music and developed her own take on musical expression, the Israeli music industry movers and shakers were not exactly queuing to sign her up. 
“You know, in Iran I was ‘a dirty Jew’ and here I was a Persian. No one was really into the music I wanted to get out there.”
Then again, not long after Jahanforooz got here, a certain Rita began to make serious waves across the local pop and rock scene. Jahanforooz says that didn’t really help her gain a foothold in the music consumer sector, though. 
“Yes, she is my cousin. People are always trying to make something of that,” Jahanforooz notes wryly. “I suppose that’s a marketing thing. But our music is very different. There isn’t much common ground between us.”
OVER THE years, she developed her craft and gained quite a following around the world with views of some of her You Tube videos, including an English-language number, “Let Me Fly,” gaining six-figure hits. 
“I am much better known outside Israel,” she says. “I have toured in France, the United States and other places. People really like my music and singing, but it is more difficult here.”
From Iran to Rumi is Jahanforooz’s third release to date and she says it marks where she is today and the road she has traveled thus far. 
“That is who I am really. I am a Jewish woman, a mother and an Israeli – but I am also Persian. I have two homelands and two cultures.”
In fact she spreads her personal and creative net across even more cultural domains. There is an alluring, almost mystical vibe to some of her songs. That, she says, can be attributed to Sufi influences, as indicated by the inclusion of Rumi, the 13th-century Persian poet, scholar and theologian in the title of her new four-track record. Jahanforooz got into Sufism around 11 years ago when she went to Turkey to shoot a video clip for a song called “Darvish.” There she met a local who told the singer about Rumi and, together, they went to a city called Konya where the revered poet died and was buried in 1273. 
It was something of a homecoming for her. 
“I met an Iranian musician there who also did yoga and built musical instruments. I was drawn to the spirituality of Rumi and Sufism.” 
That is palpable in “Darvish” and other songs she performs and has recorded, and she was clearly enchanted by Rumi’s final resting place. 
“I felt the angels dancing there,” she laughs. “The city and the burial place were so peaceful. He talked about music and love for humankind.”
It was an all-round harmonious interface, although she notes it was not an overnight fix. 
“The people we met there embraced us as Israelis. But it took me a bit of time to absorb Rumi’s writings.” 
But there is no time like the present and if you think about it, the simple fact of the matter is that at any given moment it is always the present. Jahanforooz firmly believes in the here and now, and tends to go with the flow. 
“There is a saying that when the student is ready the teacher arrives. The music just came to me.”
SUFISM HELPED fuel the belief in a natural continuum. Rather than trying to force things through, one needs to be in tune with the forces around us, and to simply latch onto things as they come into view. 
“I learned a lot from the Sufis,” Jahanforooz states. “When I was in Turkey I noticed that they hold their hands upturned when they eat. They lay their hands on the table, pointing upwards. I asked them why they do that, and they said they are giving thanks to God, and it reflects the belief that what we get is what we need. Sufism is a philosophy, a way of thinking, not a religion.”
Persian music and Persian culture are central to Jahanforooz’s very being and not just in a pure artistic sense. 
“I used to teach at-risk youth, and I worked with Ethiopian kids and helped them study for their bagrut examinations. Today I teach Persian and Iranian culture. I want to help to disseminate that and to keep it alive.”
The Confederation House show should contribute in that regard. Jahanforooz will perform with a quartet that includes Idan Armoni, who plays various Western and Eastern string instruments, and also scores the band’s songs, and Lillian Bezalel on nay (Persian flute). Ben Dagovich will keep the rhythmic department going on a range of percussion instruments. Sufis are also known for their whirling Dervish dance elements, and Thursday’s audience will be treated to some beguiling moves courtesy of Noa Framer.
For tickets and more information: (02) 539-9360, ext. 5, http://www.confederationhouse.org and http://tickets.bimot.co.il


Tags Iran culture music Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by