Israeli Opera puts on feminist Jazz adaptation to 'sexist' Verdi aria

Used in Verdi's Rigoletto, the aria La Donna e Mobile claims women are fickle and should not be trusted. While the lyrics are quite hostile to women, in the context of the opera they are sung by the character of the Duke of Mantuba, who also claims that, despite everything, "you will not know happiness unless a woman loves you." The Israel Opera marked International Women's Day with a feminist Jazz adaptation of one of the most famous, and sexist, opera arias on Monday.Used in Verdi's Rigoletto, the aria La Donna e Mobile claims women are fickle and should not be trusted. While the lyrics are quite hostile to women, in the context of the opera they are sung by the character of the Duke of Mantuba, who also claims that, despite everything, "you will not know happiness unless a woman loves you."

The Jazz standard of male pianist and female singer is turned on its head as it is the pianist who must "race" to catch up, with two pianos no less, with the female majority of the performance. The new adaptation takes the aria out of the mouth of a male character and places it in the mouths of four sopranos. Tal Ganor, Goni Cnaani, Anat Czarny and Daniela Skorka who perform with Jazz pianist Guy Mintus and his Trio.The Jazz standard of male pianist and female singer is turned on its head as it is the pianist who must "race" to catch up, with two pianos no less, with the female majority of the performance.

Verdi himself ended the opera with a female character, Gilda, the daughter of Rigoletto (who lends his name to the opera), offering her life to save the life of her lover. Showing that women are also brave, noble, and very trustworthy - despite the perspective of the count.

