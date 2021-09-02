Soho House opens up first social club in Israel

The Soho House social club has opened its first home in Israel, near the historic Flea Market in Jaffa. Soho House, founded by Nick Jones, is a home designed to allow creative people to meet and connect.

Today, Soho House branches are located throughout the world, as well as its restaurants, spas, workspaces, and cinemas. Unlike other clubs, Soho House membership is not based on wealth or status but is based on creativity, creativity, and innovation.

Soho House Tel Aviv-Jaffa

Soho House Tel Aviv-Jaffa is located above the streets of the Jaffa Flea Market, adjacent to a variety of galleries, bars, and restaurants. The house has 24 bedrooms, a cafe and a garden terrace, a pool, an outdoor bar, and event spaces for lessons and workshops. It is located in a turreted building on Yefet Street, originally built between the years 1883 and 1917, which was used as a convent for the Sisters of the Order of St. Joseph. The interior spaces were created by the Soho House's design team. They were inspired by the culture, colors, and historical influences of the city of Jaffa while preserving and restoring the original characteristics of the building. The reception area of the house is on the ground floor, with a marble staircase leading to a sunken courtyard and a swimming pool surrounded by tanning beds, with a poolside bar and a DJ booth. The garden serves as a dining area and an outdoor lounge and is decorated with 300-year-old olive trees from the Galilee, housed under a retractable pergola roof.

The art collection, carefully selected by Soho House Chief Curator Kate Bryan, focuses on Israeli artists including David Adika, Farid Abu Shakra, Michal Ne'eman, Karam Natour, Dana Yoeli, Shai Yehezkelli, Shai Azoulay, Hilla Toony Navok, and others. The Soho House World Art Collection is one of the largest private collections of its kind in the world, with over 5,000 works of art regularly displayed in Soho Houses.

Soho House Chief Curator Kate Bryan. (Courtesy)

The Soho House in Jaffa will be open from morning to night, seven days a week, and will allow friends to enjoy, relax, eat, drink and meet. Throughout the week, there will be a variety of events for members in many fields, including music, art, design, cinema, fashion, and more.

Soho offers two membership options: local membership, which provides access to Soho House Tel Aviv - Jaffa, and global membership, which grants access to Soho Homes around the world. Members also have access to SH.APP (the Soho House App) where they can book rooms, events, fitness classes, and screenings, browse content and connect with each other from anywhere in the world.