'We have capabilities to use doomsday weapons,' says expert concerning regional war

Yair Katz, Chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industries Workers' Council, revealed at an event in the city of Yehud-Monosson on Saturday that Israel has a weapon that could combat Iran, Maariv reported.

"If we understand that there is an existential danger here, and that Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and all the countries of the Middle East decide that it is time to settle against us, I understand that we have the capabilities to use doomsday weapons," he said.

Katz also emphasized that "the Americans, the British, and the Germans help us in with intelligence; they inform us where there are moves that may endanger us."

Regarding the Iranian attack, he said that "our engineers and workers prepared for this scenario for several weeks, on the same Saturday when we were informed that Iran had launched an attack, a large part of our workers simply went to sleep and the greatest achievement of the aerospace industry is that we all got up for a normal morning.

"I will never forget the words of the CEO of the Aerospace Industry at 3 a.m., after we realized that we had made it out Iran's unprecedented attack successfully," he said. "I have been working for thirty years to see this night, and we are happy that we saved the State of Israel," he added. A ballistic missile lies on the shore of the Dead Sea, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, April 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Alon Ben Mordechai)

Open threats against Israel

These statements came a day after the Islamic Republic of Iran's envoy to the UN commented on the recent tensions between between Israel and Hezbollah, and posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "if Israel attacks Lebanon with full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue.”

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah thanked Iran for the support. "We see the achievements of our martyrs and what their blood has achieved every day," he said. "We must understand the magnitude of the victories we have achieved so far and accumulated over decades, especially since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. What is happening in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine is hunger, siege, and acts of genocide."