The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Economy Attaché: Israelis, Chinese closing deals online amid COVID-19

It’s important to remember that when a Chinese businessman says “we will invest” he also means “when you move to China” – something that an Israeli negotiator might be unaware of.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 16:50
Economic attaché of the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry in Beijing, China Yair Albin (photo credit: Courtesy)
Economic attaché of the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry in Beijing, China Yair Albin
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yair Albin’s job isn’t easy. Stationed in Beijing, the economic attaché and his team work hard to promote Israel’s economic interests in China during the COVID-19 era and the uncertainties the pandemic has brought with it.  
Having worked in China for the Economy Ministry for four years, Albin has first-hand experience introducing Israeli and Chinese businessmen to each other, overseeing the growth in commerce between both nations, and observing how a nation of 1.4 billion people had been first hit by, and then responded to, a pandemic.  
“In Hangzhou,” a city with 10 million residents in east-China and where the Ali Baba Group HQ is locate, “an app was created to monitor the health of the people,” he told The Jerusalem Post. That app is now being used all over China. “If we in Israel had talked about the stop-light program with Red and Green cities [with high and low infection rates], here they had the people be Green or Red.”
Albin expressed his admiration at how committed people around him are to wearing masks and maintaining a social distance. “In Qingdao,” on the coast of the Yellow Sea, “they were able to check nine million people for COVID-19 in five days,” he said.  
If you look at countries, China is Israel’s second largest trading partner after the US. If you include the EU, it is third after the US and the EU. Even after the limitations brought on by COVID-19, the trade volume between China and Israel from January to August reached $10.5 billion, a 4.5% increase from 2019. “China,” he said, “is one of the few countries that can point to positive growth during the pandemic.” 
Ten years ago, Israelis thought they would introduce agriculture technology and other Israeli know-how to China, Albin told the Post. Now, when China is moving from a “Made in China” to a “Created in China” mindset, Israeli innovation is in demand. “China today is a technological powerhouse which leads the world in several aspects,” he said, “such as electric cars or the Tik-Tok app – or anything else you care to name.” 
The Chinese are very interested in assimilating the Israeli skills of innovation, which had been the focus of several delegations before COVID-19 struck, he pointed out. “Earlier, we were all under the impression that the Chinese won’t be able to close a deal with Israelis unless they hop on a flight to China,” he said.
This has to to with cultural norms. Chinese business people appreciate the chance to meet people up close before money is exchanged – and there is an expectation to drink together when a good deal has been struck.
“But now, we help both sides to come ready to a virtual meeting – and many good things are happening,” Albin said. 
For Albin, it’s important to remember that when a Chinese businessman says “we will invest” he also means in most cases “when you move to China” – something that an Israeli negotiator might be unaware of due to the different cultural expectations both parties bring to the table.   
“We see an explosion of interest in renewable energy, medical technology and health services with some Israeli companies given special, fast-lane issued permits to begin work in China,” he said. These deals are still under wraps, but he hopes to be able to share them with the public soon. 
“Airlines might be down,” Albin told the Post, “but luckily, we’re here on the ground helping both economies connect and grow.” 


Tags Israel China economy Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by