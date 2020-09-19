First baby of Jewish new year 5781 born in Ziv Medical Center

Following him were another seven babies who were born later during the night between Friday and Saturday.

Orit Zenati, 42, who gave birth to her third health child that night, accompanied by her husband Noam, said "it is a special feeling to give birth right at the beginning of the new year, and we hope that this good news will also be a sign of things to come in the next year."

"It is not easy to give birth during this period." Orit said, referring to the rising coronavirus cases and subsequent holiday lockdown. "I have to uphold mask regulations, there are fewer escorts and my mother did not come because of the coronavirus and the lockdown. I would like to commend the amazing staff, and especially the wonderful midwife Michal Elazar, without whom and without other midwives the birth would have looked completely different."

