A British Airways flight attendant filmed himself telling a group of passengers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport to "f**k off" as they were disembarking the aircraft, British daily The Sun reported.The attendant, 28-year-old Connor Scanlon, filmed himself reciting the traditional "thank you, buh-bye" before muttering under his breath "thank you, f**k off," in a video which he later posted on Instagram. It also appears that Scanlon shared the video on Snapchat, as he overlays the official Ben-Gurion Airport filter within the clip - alongside a few "face with tears of joy" emojis.The Sun reported that Scanlon filmed the clip a few weeks ago on a charter flight between Heathrow and Tel Aviv.He apparently filed for voluntary redundancy, with the airline planning to cut 12,000 jobs in the coming months. More than 20,000 jobs have now been lost at UK airlines like British Airways and easyJet – and Heathrow, once the busiest airport in Europe, has lost its crown to Paris. British Airways filed a quarterly loss of 1.3 billion euros for the period of July-September."Connor felt cabin crew were unfairly targeted. After deciding to quit, he decided to tell the world what he really thought of his job," a source close to the matter told The Sun. "But this video has seriously upset the majority of hardworking colleagues. This is no way to treat the passengers who pay staff wages, and it’s a disgraceful way to behave. Connor has done himself no favours by airing this obscene footage."
Scanlon told The Sun that he knows he shouldn't have put the video on Instagram, regretting the decision.British Airways responded by saying they "are appalled by this unacceptable behavior. We always expect the highest standard of behavior from our colleagues."