Genesis Prize shortlist of 2021 nominees: Gadot, Baron Cohen, Sacks

In a major deviation from the highly discreet process employed over the past seven years, the Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) has released the short list of nominees for the 2021 Genesis Prize and invited the global Jewish community to participate in the selection of next year’s winner.The seven individuals on the list include: · Elana Kagan, United States Supreme Court Justice (US)· Sacha Baron Cohen, actor, producer, director, and vocal critic of social media (UK)· Barbra Streisand, singer and actress (US)· Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK (UK)· Gal Gadot, actress, producer, and advocate for the empowerment of young women (Israel) cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });· Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce, owner of Time Magazine, and mega-philanthropist (US)· Steven Spielberg, film director, producer, and screenwriter (US)
The annual $1 million Genesis Prize honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values. All Genesis Prize laureates to date directed their award to philanthropic causes such as improving the lives of individuals with special needs, advancing women’s equality, and supporting refugees.“The Genesis Prize is evolving from an elite committee-driven process to a more inclusive approach that seeks to engage the entire Jewish world,” cofounder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets said. He added that if this experimental approach proves successful, it will be adopted for nomination and selection of all future Laureates.Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Genesis Prize Selection Committee and chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel said: “I thank the 45,000 people who showed that they care deeply about the Jewish future and the bond between the State of Israel and the Diaspora by taking the time to nominate individuals who could be role models for the next generation of Jews.”
Voting, which starts Thursday, will be conducted online at https://www.genesisprize.org. The 2021 Laureate will be announced early next year, along with the philanthropic initiative to which the $1 million Prize, and possibly additional matching funds, will be directed.
