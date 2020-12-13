Gov't hospital heads to debate future of healthcare system amid pandemic

The directors of Israel's government hospitals will publicly debate the future of Israel's healthcare system on December 13, tackling the future of the health behemoth as it struggles under the weight of the coronavirus. They will discuss the State's expected allotment of resources, in time, money, and energy, to Israel's government hospitals. an interview with The Jerusalem Post. The public forum will tackle the consequences of the rise in cases, and its toll on the healthcare system as Israel continues to deal with the pandemic. Recently, in the effort of improving and easing upon hospital care, both government and non-government hospitals announced that their switch to natural gas from oil and fuel, "allow[ing] patients, and residents in the vicinity of hospitals, to breathe cleaner and healthier air," said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.The funds requested are needed for various aspects of hospital care, chief among them providing more beds for incoming coronavirus patients, as well as working to avoid admitting patients in hospital hallways. Other concerns include maintaining quality healthcare, supplying more beds for emergency rooms and shortening waiting times for operations.Hanukkah candles will also be lit in honor of the holiday. The theme of the forum is aptly titled, "To light up Israel's public healthcare." Back in July, Prof. Dan Ben-David, the president and founder of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and a Tel Aviv University economist, warned that “the health system is woefully inadequate for what is coming our way," and that "someone has to wake up," in
The public can help in this fight: "The public needs to be careful. Follow the rules. Wear a mask," Dr. Yael Haviv Hadid, the director of Sheba Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit, told The Jerusalem Post in that same interview.