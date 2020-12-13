The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't hospital heads to debate future of healthcare system amid pandemic

Hanukkah candles will also be lit in honor of the holiday. The theme of the forum is aptly titled, "To light up Israel's public healthcare."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 02:20
Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The directors of Israel's government hospitals will publicly debate the future of Israel's healthcare system on December 13, tackling the future of the health behemoth as it struggles under the weight of the coronavirus.
They will discuss the State's expected allotment of resources, in time, money, and energy, to Israel's government hospitals.
The funds requested are needed for various aspects of hospital care, chief among them providing more beds for incoming coronavirus patients, as well as working to avoid admitting patients in hospital hallways.  
Other concerns include maintaining quality healthcare, supplying more beds for emergency rooms and shortening waiting times for operations.
Hanukkah candles will also be lit in honor of the holiday. The theme of the forum is aptly titled, "To light up Israel's public healthcare."
Back in July, Prof. Dan Ben-David, the president and founder of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and a Tel Aviv University economist, warned that “the health system is woefully inadequate for what is coming our way," and that "someone has to wake up," in an interview with The Jerusalem Post. The public forum will tackle the consequences of the rise in cases, and its toll on the healthcare system as Israel continues to deal with the pandemic.
Recently, in the effort of improving and easing upon hospital care, both government and non-government hospitals announced that their switch to natural gas from oil and fuel, "allow[ing] patients, and residents in the vicinity of hospitals, to breathe cleaner and healthier air," said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
The public can help in this fight: "The public needs to be careful. Follow the rules. Wear a mask," Dr. Yael Haviv Hadid, the director of Sheba Medical Center’s coronavirus intensive care unit, told The Jerusalem Post in that same interview.


Tags health hospital Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by