Haredim making significant inroads in hi-tech

The ultra-Orthodox birthrate continues to be high, so there is therefore a growing need for them to find ways to escape the cycle of poverty.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 27, 2020 11:23
Anyone who sees haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities as being totally insular is mistaken. Regardless of whether they are part of Hassidic, Lithuanian, Ashkenazi or Sephardi groups, haredim are making significant inroads into mainstream society in many fields –but particularly in hi-tech.

This emerged on Monday in the haredi hi-tech report presented to President Reuven Rivlin by Moshe Friedman, the founder of KamaTech; Prof. Amnon Shashua,  senior vice president of Intel and the co-founder of Mobileye; Karin Meir Rubinstein, president and CEO of IATI (Israel Advanced Technology Industries); and MK Uri Maklev who is the Deputy Minister for Transportation and head of the Authority for the Economic Development of the Haredi Sector.

In a world in which non-haredi families are producing fewer children, the ultra-Orthodox birthrate continues to be high, and there is therefore a growing need to find ways for them to escape cycles of poverty.

Hi-tech has proven to be one of the most effective means of challenging brainpower, and producing increased innovation and improved prosperity.

When Friedman initiated Bnei Brak headquartered KamaTech some seven years ago with five haredi start-ups, people treated the concept as a joke. Since then KamaTech has received applications from well over a thousand haredi start-ups that want to join the program.

Friedman had approached some 30 leading high tech and venture capital companies and asked them to train, mentor and temporarily employ haredi techies, with the aim of eventually having them make a meaningful contribution to Israel's economy.

His confidence in successful haredi integration into hi-tech was not misplaced. In fact, he was so prescient that the government entered into a cooperative venture with KamaTech for the establishment of a joint national program for integrating haredi hi-tech professionals – both men and women – into Israel's hi-tech work force.

Despite many news reports about haredi resistance to the teaching of core subjects in their education system, the number of young ultra-Orthodox men and women with degrees in computer sciences, mathematics and other subjects keeps mounting.

According to the report, the ratio of haredi hi-tech employees is growing by leaps and bounds, with a 52% increase between 2014-2018.

In round figures, according to Finance Ministry statistics, there are currently 9,700 haredi hi-tech employees, most of whom are under 28 years of age. They represent 3% of all high tech employees.

Six years ago, most of them were aged 35-45 and represented 0.7% of the hi-tech work force.


WOMEN CAN be considered as haredi hi--tech pioneers in that many entered the field because it enabled them to work from home, while taking care of young children and supporting husbands who were studying Torah.

Women still comprise the bulk of the haredi high tech work force, numbering 6,900 and showing a consistent growth rate.

As of yet, ultra-Orthodox hi-tech employees do not earn as much income as their secular colleagues, but this too is expected to change. At present, their average monthly salaries are in the range of NIS 10,800 in comparison to general hi-tech salaries which are around NIS 22,500 per month. It is anticipated that in time, haredim will gradually enjoy higher earnings.

In response to the report, Rivlin said that the coronavirus has taught us in the most distinct manner that there are hardships which can be overcome only if the different sectors pull together. "We are in this crisis together – secular, national-religious and haredim; Jews and Arabs. So we must all work together to press forward, or we will all be left behind."

Underscoring the fact that hi-tech made Israel a start-up nation and a light unto other nations, Rivlin also related to the fact that during the pandemic, there has unfortunately been a hi-tech recession in which many people fell by the wayside, including ultra-Orthodox engaged in the sector.

Nonetheless, the report indicates that hi-tech is the optimal means of integrating the haredi public – which invests so much in education – into the mainstream work force, Rivlin noted.

Friedman called the report encouraging and optimistic.

Shashua who is also chairman of the KamaTech advisory committee, characterized hi-tech as the bridge and the link between all sectors of Israeli society.

Maklev said that the significant achievements of haredi hi-tech entrepreneurs and employees justified the investments made by KamaTech.

Meir Rubinstein declared that today, hi-tech is the contemporary pillar of the Zionist enterprise.

On another economic level, Rivlin has initiated a project whereby major technology companies will help small businesses to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is being carried out in cooperation with Facebook and tech logical experts, who will voluntarily counsel small- and medium-sized businesses, helping them to create online marketing and sales outlets.

Rivlin is hopeful that this will not only enable them to stay afloat, but in the final analysis will make them stronger and more profitable.


