Haredim making significant inroads in hi-tech

Anyone who sees haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities as being totally insular is mistaken. Regardless of whether they are part of Hassidic, Lithuanian, Ashkenazi or Sephardi groups,

haredim

are making significant inroads into mainstream society in many fields –but particularly in hi-tech.





This emerged on Monday in the haredi hi-tech report presented to President Reuven Rivlin by Moshe Friedman, the founder of KamaTech; Prof. Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and the co-founder of Mobileye; Karin Meir Rubinstein, president and CEO of IATI (Israel Advanced Technology Industries); and MK Uri Maklev who is the Deputy Minister for Transportation and head of the Authority for the Economic Development of the Haredi Sector.



In a world in which non-haredi families are producing fewer children, the ultra-Orthodox birthrate continues to be high, and there is therefore a growing need to find ways for them to escape cycles of poverty.



Hi-tech has proven to be one of the most effective means of challenging brainpower, and producing increased innovation and improved prosperity.



When Friedman initiated

Bnei Brak

headquartered KamaTech some seven years ago with five haredi start-ups, people treated the concept as a joke. Since then KamaTech has received applications from well over a thousand haredi start-ups that want to join the program.