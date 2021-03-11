In emotional visit, bride and groom visit father in Barzilai hospital

For the first time in over a year, Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center, in Ashkelon is allowing more than one visitor per patient. This has been a lonely year for the patients, as corona regulations forbade visitors in the departments.
The staff was greatly moved to see a bride and groom, right before their wedding, visit the bride's father in the internal medicine department after his surgery.
Bat-El and David Logsi, clad in their wedding attire, would not go to the huppah (wedding canopy) without first coming to the hospital to visit.
It was a very emotional moment for everyone present in the department.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}