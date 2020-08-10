Israeli importer begins distributing mask said to destroy coronavirus

Israeli importer Amos Gazit has begun distributing a face mask from Switzerland that they claim fully destroys and inactivates coronavirus.The Livinguard face mask contains safe technology that enables three levels of protection: the anti-viral treatment on the outer layer of the fabric, on its inner layer and the same treatment embedded in the fabric itself. The patent-protected technology was scientifically proven to be effective by researchers from the Free University of Berlin at the Institute for Animal Hygiene and Environmental Health. The mask is designed for daily use of more than six months, and to be washed with water once a week, up to 30 times. Washing the mask does not affect the efficiency of the anti-viral treatment.“As a leading Israeli company, family owned and dealing in import, marketing, exporting and service for a wide variety of products in the field of safety and medicine, it was crucial for us to import a product that protects the public in the most efficient manner. We see it as our mission to assist educating the public on the importance of wearing masks in public settings and practice social distancing,” said Oded Gazit, CEO at mos Gazit LTD.