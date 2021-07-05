Jaffa Festival of Contemporary Arab Culture opens in Jaffa, Tel Aviv

The Jaffa Festival of Contemporary Arab Culture will be held in the Jaffa Theater from July 6-10. The festival will feature a multicultural celebration of theater, film, music, dance, poetry and folklore.
The festival is intended to open a window for an Israeli audience to learn about art of the Arab world, including from Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria. It is one of the three major annual festivals the theater holds.
The festival will open with a performance of songs by Umm Kulthum, Farid al-Atrash and Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab. From there, each day will feature different performances, ranging from protests of the Arab Spring to straw-weaving workshops to a Palestinian fashion show.
For a full list of programming and to buy tickets visit www.arab-hebrew-theatre.org.il/en/shows_board.php
