Municipality-run pool sign: There's a 'non-Jewish male lifeguard' on duty

A sign was posted at a Jerusalem community pool last week - a pool owned by the municipality - alerting its constituents that there was a "non-Jewish male lifeguard" on duty, according to Haaretz.The sign replaced one that read "today there is a (gentile) male lifeguard, not a female lifeguard." Pool staff at the Zippori Center in the Jerusalem Forest said that female patrons would "want to know that the male lifeguard was not Jewish" and have shown "displeasure" in the past when a non-Jewish lifeguard was on duty, according to the report - which is the reasoning behind the sign's posting.For its religious patrons, the pool has certain hours when only female swimmers can use the pool, and according to the report is when religious and ultra-Orthodox women frequent the pool.“The female religious clients asked that a sign be posted on days on which they were there,” said Center director Shimi Amsalem, according to Haaretz. “They put up the sign, but up to now, I don’t understand why. I asked that it be taken down. I don’t see any need for it. It doesn’t seem reasonable to me.”