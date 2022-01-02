Security cabinet gives final approval to boost ‘Yamam’ funding

The security cabinet on Sunday gave its final approval to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev ’s initiative to declare the Israel Police’s Special Operations Unit (“ the Yamam ”) as the country’s national counterterrorism unit.

Bennett recounted a visit he made to watch the unit carry out a full-scale counter-terror exercise last month when he first announced his intention to upgrade the status and funding of the unit.

Having observed the exercise along with Bar Lev and Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, he told any potential adversaries of the unit, “Don’t mess with them… I saw the Yamam training and demonstrating what they know how to do best: to seize control over a terror event with determination, efficiency and professionalism.”

As part of boosting Yamam’s capabilities and stature, the unit will now receive an additional NIS 10 million in funding for 2022.

This funding is slated to pay for: better weaponry, counter-terror tools, increasing the unit’s personnel volume and more advanced and specific counter-terror scenarios tailored training.

The major move follows years of planning and coordination between the National Security Council, the Public Security Ministry and the Defense Ministry.

The Yamam have been involved in counter-terror operations for decades, but so have elite IDF units like the Shayetet 13 navy seal commandos and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

The prime minister even hinted to Yamam’s years of saving lives “in a long line of operations regarding which I cannot fully elaborate. But I am telling you, we are in good hands.”

It was unclear how exactly the change would impact the balance between the different groups, but clearly Yamam will be given some additional new responsibilities and roles.

As part of future planning for the unit, all the relevant government agencies are continuing to meet to arrive at additional budgetary and planning needs from 2023 and forward.

Bennett said he expects that Yamam will rise to become “the best counter-terror force in the world.”