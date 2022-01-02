Government set to pass electricity bill into law Monday

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The bill's sponsor, Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha, told the Knesset plenum it would save lives and "finally do justice for tens of thousands of people who were not given permits to build and were not permitted to be hooked up to the grid."

MK DAVID AMSALEM addresses the Knesset plenum during a debate last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The coalition is also facing a challenge over the decision of Agriculture Minister Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) to remove taxes on imported fruit. But Likud MK David Amsalem has called the bill "the most dangerous step since the state was founded."

Labor, Meretz, and Blue and White MKs from kibbutzim and moshavim have vowed to stop voting with the coalition over the decision. They are also mad at Forer for setting limits on eggs without consulting with farmers.

"If these steps are taken, there will be a coalition crisis," Blue and White MK Alon Schuster, who is a former agriculture minister, told Army Radio. "There are MKs who are angry at these unilateral steps, and we just won't come to vote. I don't recommend challenging the farmers."