The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Government set to pass electricity bill into law Monday

Coalition crisis threatened over imported fruit.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 19:08
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a cabinet meeting on November 14, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a cabinet meeting on November 14, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition will face a challenge on Monday night when it will attempt to pass the controversial electricity law.
The bill would enable tens of thousands of illegally built homes to be hooked up to the national electricity grid, as well as to water and to telephone lines. 
Coalition MK Michael Biton (Blue and White) was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, which will make it harder for the narrow coalition to pass the bill.
The bill's sponsor, Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha, told the Knesset plenum it would save lives and "finally do justice for tens of thousands of people who were not given permits to build and were not permitted to be hooked up to the grid."
But Likud MK David Amsalem has called the bill "the most dangerous step since the state was founded."
MK DAVID AMSALEM addresses the Knesset plenum during a debate last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK DAVID AMSALEM addresses the Knesset plenum during a debate last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The coalition is also facing a challenge over the decision of Agriculture Minister Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) to remove taxes on imported fruit.
Labor, Meretz, and Blue and White MKs from kibbutzim and moshavim have vowed to stop voting with the coalition over the decision. They are also mad at Forer for setting limits on eggs without consulting with farmers.
"If these steps are taken, there will be a coalition crisis," Blue and White MK Alon Schuster, who is a former agriculture minister, told Army Radio. "There are MKs who are angry at these unilateral steps, and we just won't come to vote. I don't recommend challenging the farmers."


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett electricity Knesset members
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Sivan Felder

Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

 By SIVAN FELDER
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by