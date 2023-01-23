The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
MK Bismuth's bill: publishing a recording of a person without his permission - a criminal offense

The amendment to the Privacy Protection Law proposed by MK Bismuth is actually the first bill of the former editor of "Israel Hayom".

By YNET
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 02:55
MK Boaz Bismut, from the Likud party, submitted his first bill yesterday (Sunday), according to which publishing a recording of a person would be considered a civil and a criminal offense.

Bismuth, until a few months ago served as the editor of the 'Israel Hayom' news outlet and as a commentator in the Friday studio of News 12.

He has been criticized by members of the media and public representatives as someone who is trying to narrow the role and work of journalists in Israel.

MK Bismuth submitted an amendment to the Privacy Protection Bill, 1991-1991, in which he seeks to add to the definition of "invasion of privacy" the act of publishing a recording of a person in public that relates to sensitive information and without the consent of the recorded person. Accordingly, it is proposed to establish that this act will also constitute a civil and a criminal offense.



