The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir: "determined" to launch "Defensive Shield 2" in east Jerusalem

Likud MK: High Court Chief Justice is to blame for Friday's terror attack

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 13:41
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"I am determined in my mind to launch 'Operation Defensive Shield 2', which is an operation [to restore] governance," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said ahead of the government's weekly Sunday morning meeting, referring to the IDF's large military operation in the West Bank in 2002, at the height of the Second Intifada.

"The intention is not to enter with tanks, not to do all kinds of actions that are the army's prerogative, but I am the national security minister, and the Israel Police, can, should, and I told it to prepare for 'Operation Defensive Shield 2," he said.

Ben-Gvir said that there were 150 "targets," and he said that the police should "arrest them, search them, destroy homes without fear, give traffic tickets, and instill governance in Jerusalem."

He added that the police had already begun such an operation but that it was currently at a low intensity, which will grow. "Without a governance operation in east Jerusalem, and, by the way, in the Negev and Galilee, it will blow up on us, it will blow up on the state of Israel," the minister concluded.

What caused him to make these comments?

Ben-Gvir's comments came after he was criticized and even ridiculed over the weekend by senior police officials and politicians, including "senior government officials," for calling for "Operation Defensive Shield 2" soon after the terror ramming attack that killed three Israelis, without understanding that operations of such scope require months of planning and are decided upon by the entire government.

Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

While talking to reporters, the national security minister was holding a binder labeled "classified" with the title, "Operation Concentrating Effort". It is not clear whether or not this was the operation he was referring to.

Earlier on Sunday, Likud MK Tali Gottlieb accused High Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut for Friday's attack.

"I blame her for the feeling of chaos amongst the people of Israel, I blame her for the destruction and severe damage to democracy and the rule of law. She scared [people] regarding a right-wing government. Not because of the [judicial] reform. So what if there will be chaos here, so what if our enemies will attack us because they will identify weakness amongst us, everything is legitimate in order to topple a right-wing government," Gottlieb wrote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put out a short statement against the Tweet, but Gottlieb later repeated her claim, accusing Hayut of "scaring people because of legitimate actions of the right-wing government using very harsh words," as well as "sedition of half of the people against the other half."

"By doing so you are creating chaos amongst us and surely awakening the terrorists within us to bring about destruction," she said.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also heavily criticized the high Court on Sunday morning, but for a different reason – its decision not to reject out of hand an appeal by the Movement of Quality Government in Israel calling on the attorney general to declare Netanyahu "incapacitated" due to the conflict of interest between his ongoing trial and the judicial reforms.

"A group of jurists that do not respect the result of the election are acting now in order to launch a coup d'etat and declare prime minister Netanyahu incapacitated," Levin said.

"It is not surprising that the people in this move are the same who are leading the opposition to the judicial reform: The left-wing organization called the Movement of Quality Government, the Attorney -general and the High Court.

"I blame her for the feeling of chaos amongst the people of Israel, I blame her for the destruction and severe damage to democracy and the rule of law. She scared [people] regarding a right-wing government. Not because of the [judicial] reform. So what if there will be chaos here, so what if our enemies will attack us because they will identify weakness amongst us, everything is legitimate in order to topple a right-wing government."

Likud MK Tali Gottlieb

"An attempt to remove a prime minister illegally, while trampling a democratic election, is no different than a coup d'etat carried out with tanks. The intent is the same, and the result is the same.

"We will not enable this coup d'etat, which emphasizes how necessary the reform of the legal system is. A reform that will bring back democracy and the checks and balances between the government's branches," the justice minister concluded.

The movement said in response that it was an organization that acted on behalf of proper governance in both right-wing and left-wing governments, and it called on Levin to apologize or to remove his legal immunity so that the issue could be "clarified in court."



Tags Defense Ministry IDF Israel israel defense news Itamar Ben-Gvir Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by