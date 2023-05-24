Will Sa'ar and Bennet team up for the next election?

National Unity MK Ze'ev Elkin on Sunday gave an interview to Galatz Radio.

When the MK was asked about former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's return to politics, he decided to put an end to the rumors.

Elkin was asked: "Do you know for sure that Naftali Bennett isn't looking for his way back into political life through a possible connection with Gideon Sa'ar?"

Rumors about Bennett making a comeback

In response, Elkin replied: "I have enough of being Naftali Bennett's spokesperson, I just know that for us, there is nothing like that."

Then he explained: "We work together as the National Unity faction, the two parties 'Blue and White' and 'New Hope' cooperate well within the faction. We work together and enjoy cooperating with each other."

אלקין על האפשרות של חיבור בין בנט לסער: "מבחינתנו אין שום דבר כזה" #יומןהצהריים @amirivgi pic.twitter.com/Gbp4BH7GL1 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 21, 2023

Bennett, formerly seen as a hardline right-wing politician, upended Israeli politics in 2021 by leading an ideologically diverse coalition that unseated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 straight years in office. But Bennett’s coalition fell apart after about a year, he stepped down and Netanyahu won the subsequent election.

In April, polls showed him winning eight seats in Israel’s parliament were he to return to politics — more than the seven seats his former party, Yamina, won in 2021, before he became prime minister.

Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this story.