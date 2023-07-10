The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Religious Zionist MK Tal open to Aliyah debate

Tal's views on the Grandfather Clause are at odds with others in his party, many of whom promote a complete cancellation.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: JULY 10, 2023 16:29
Isaac Herzog, Ohad Tal, and others in 2022 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Isaac Herzog, Ohad Tal, and others in 2022
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Religious Zionist MK Ohad Tal is flexible when it comes to the immigration clause that allows those with just a Jewish grandfather - but are not Jewish according to Jewish law - to make Aliyah.

The clause is known as the Grandfather Clause, and it's controversial for its alleged abuse. Tal spoke, for the first time, about his international experience - including recent trips to Australia and the United States - where he was able to gain better insights on the contentious immigration issue and work to better project Israel’s image abroad.

The MK discussed the issue at his office in the Knesset.

He mentioned that he recognized the implications of ending the clause, especially since there are many children in the United States who could one day live in Israel but are not technically halachically Jewish.

Tal has experience with Aliyah issues. He has served as an emissary for the Jewish Agency in Holland, and most recently prior to his joining the Knesset, was the director-general of the World Bnei Akiva Movement, the largest Zionist youth movement in the world.

MK Ohad Tal with the AIPC delegation on February 8, 2023 (credit: MK OHAD TAL'S OFFICE) MK Ohad Tal with the AIPC delegation on February 8, 2023 (credit: MK OHAD TAL'S OFFICE)

The World Bnei Akiva Movement works specifically in promoting Aliyah among Diaspora youth.

His views on the Grandfather Clause are at odds with others in his party - including party leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - and the coalition at large, many of whom promote a complete cancellation. Critics of the clause point to statistics such as only 28% of olim from the former Soviet Union were halachically Jewish, yet qualified for immigration and its benefits under the Law of Return.

To compound issues, a new report in the Knesset's Research and Information Center found that 90% of olim from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus in 2022 left Israel after only 200 days - and after having received all of their government money.

Tal addresses the controversial "Reasonableness Clause"

MK Tal also commented on the vote for the government’s controversial scrapping of the “Reasonableness Clause,” the aspect of the judicial reforms that eliminates judges’ ability to strike down laws they deem to be outside of reasonable governance.

Tal, as a supporter of the bill that sees some faults, believes that the “government has to move forward,” otherwise any particular group can hold the country hostage if there is a bill or law they deem unfavorable.

He likewise decried calls that the bill's passage would result in a dictatorship, a reference to Tuesday’s planned nationwide protests and strikes against the controversial reforms.

The Knesset is set to pass the first reading of the bill this evening.

Eliav Breuer and Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by