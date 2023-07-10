Religious Zionist MK Tal open to Aliyah debate

Religious Zionist MK Ohad Tal is flexible when it comes to the immigration clause that allows those with just a Jewish grandfather - but are not Jewish according to Jewish law - to make Aliyah.

The clause is known as the Grandfather Clause, and it's controversial for its alleged abuse. Tal spoke, for the first time, about his international experience - including recent trips to Australia and the United States - where he was able to gain better insights on the contentious immigration issue and work to better project Israel’s image abroad.

The MK discussed the issue at his office in the Knesset.

He mentioned that he recognized the implications of ending the clause, especially since there are many children in the United States who could one day live in Israel but are not technically halachically Jewish.

Tal has experience with Aliyah issues. He has served as an emissary for the Jewish Agency in Holland, and most recently prior to his joining the Knesset, was the director-general of the World Bnei Akiva Movement, the largest Zionist youth movement in the world.

MK Ohad Tal with the AIPC delegation on February 8, 2023 (credit: MK OHAD TAL'S OFFICE)

The World Bnei Akiva Movement works specifically in promoting Aliyah among Diaspora youth.

His views on the Grandfather Clause are at odds with others in his party - including party leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - and the coalition at large, many of whom promote a complete cancellation. Critics of the clause point to statistics such as only 28% of olim from the former Soviet Union were halachically Jewish, yet qualified for immigration and its benefits under the Law of Return.

To compound issues, a new report in the Knesset's Research and Information Center found that 90% of olim from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus in 2022 left Israel after only 200 days - and after having received all of their government money.

Tal addresses the controversial "Reasonableness Clause"

MK Tal also commented on the vote for the government’s controversial scrapping of the “Reasonableness Clause,” the aspect of the judicial reforms that eliminates judges’ ability to strike down laws they deem to be outside of reasonable governance.

Tal, as a supporter of the bill that sees some faults, believes that the “government has to move forward,” otherwise any particular group can hold the country hostage if there is a bill or law they deem unfavorable.

He likewise decried calls that the bill's passage would result in a dictatorship, a reference to Tuesday’s planned nationwide protests and strikes against the controversial reforms.

The Knesset is set to pass the first reading of the bill this evening.

Eliav Breuer and Zvika Klein contributed to this report.