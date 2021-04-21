"Mansour Abbas is anti-Zionist and supports terrorists. One sweet-mouthed speech and you already want to make a government with him? Have you gone mad?" The Religious Zionist Party exclaimed.

On Saturday night, the head of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, posted video comparing Mansour Abbas to PLO leader Yasser Arafat.

The video compared the Oslo Accords signed in 1993 with PLO leader Yasser Arafat and the subsequent peace process, with forming a government with Ra’am, saying that the former blew up in the country’s face due to intense Palestinian terrorism, and that the latter would have a similar effect.

The video used footage of Arafat speaking about peace and coexistence, and then footage of him speaking more militantly about dying as martyrs for Palestine, although that footage appeared to predate the Oslo-Accords era.

It then showed footage of Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas making a speech at the beginning of April talking about peace, partnership and tolerance, and a previous speech in March when he talked about Arab society having “lived through the Nakba, and clung to this land, and preserved its identity.”

The Nakba is the term in Arabic meaning “catastrophe,” which Palestinians use to refer to the Israeli victory in the 1948 War of Independence.

On Wednesday another video documenting various anti-Zionist acts and statements Abbas has been accused of by the Religious Zionist Party was circulated.

Religious Zionist Party campaign uploads video accusing Ra"am leader Mansour Abbas of being ant-Zionist (credit: courtesy).

The video began with a report from the newspaper, Srugim, in 2019, which quoted Abbas saying he was first and foremost a Palestinian advocating for a two state solution and a representative of the Islamist movement in Israel.

It then placed Abbas in visits to terrorist and supporters, including the family of the terrorist responsible for the 2013 Meron Junction bus bombing that killed nine Israelis.

The video displayed Abbas in front of a Meron sign splattered in blood, with the said accusations written in red.

In addition, it said Abbas wrote a letter supporting Hamas in 2017 and in 2019 supported the return of Palestinian refugees to Israel. It also singled out an interviews in 2020, in which Abbas said a Jihad war is not possible, and therefore he has turned to civilian Jihad.

