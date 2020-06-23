The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Shaked, Smotrich speak in front of PM residence in favor of annexation

The vigil welcomed many speakers on its second day, including Dr. Hagi Ben Artzi, the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a number of Knesset members.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 23, 2020 04:50
Shaked, Smotrich, speak in front of PM residence in favor of annexation (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shaked, Smotrich, speak in front of PM residence in favor of annexation
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Activists standing vigil in support of annexing the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank as part of the Deal of the Century US President Donald Trump finished their second day of demonstrations on Monday.
Activists erected a tent to keep a three-day vigil that started on Sunday. The tent will host guests such as former justice minister Ayelet Shaked and former transportation minister Bezalel Smotrich who will present their views as well as activists who will engage in Hasbara, a term usually used to describe Israeli public relations efforts to non-Israelis but here used in the context of presenting a pro-annexation view to the public. 
The tent was erected facing the official residency of the prime minister in Jerusalem.
The vigil welcomed many speakers on its second day, including Dr. Hagi Ben Artzi, the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a number of Knesset members.
Ben-Artzi spoke about the geographical importance Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley has to the State of Israel, reinvigorating the notion Israel needs this land to keep the country secure from Eastern neighbors who wish to harm the Jewish state, such as Iran.
He urged Netanyahu to veer away from the peace plan and unilaterally annex the Jordan Valley to earn the support of the Israeli public.
"Sovereignty without the Trump Plan, as a way  to determine the Eastern border of Israel, with an Israeli Consensus and without raising any demographic problem," he reiterated.
"I hope the dream will come true, and that it will not turn into a nightmare. We must know that there is a great historical opportunity and, on the other hand, a danger. We must make sure we apply sovereignty but do not pay in the dangerous currency of establishing a Palestinian state," Shaked told the sovereignty tent.
Smotrich also addressed the tent, "We want to apply unilateral sovereignty and not some  candy that sweetens a bitter and dangerous pill of the partition of the country. If that sovereignty comes as part of a parcel deal and harms the ability to continue to establish facts on the ground and deepen our hold, it is bad.
"Only if the sovereignty supports the settlement efforts and the pioneers who hold the land, will it be possible to establish more communities, increase existing settlements, that is good sovereignty. It is to expand and continue the grip and settlement in Judea and Samaria. That is what will destroy the Arab hope of winning Israel and that is what will bring peace of security and coexistence, and not G-d forbid the Arab ambition to establish a terrorist state at the heart of Israel."
The Sovereignty Movement and Sovereignty Youth activists, who support the annexation on the table, fiercely reject the implied notion that a Palestinian State will be created on the remaining 70% of West Bank lands. 
"The tent is not a protest tent. It is a strengthening tent for the prime minister to stand firm in the Israeli interest against a sympathetic government, like he did in the past when he stood firmly against a hostile (Obama) government. The Trump Plan sees Israel and the Palestinians as equal sides in a mutual conflict.
"This concept is fundamentally distorted. Israel, who has exclusive rights to the Land of Israel, is attacked by terror and bloodshed by the Arabs and is then being asked to give away large parts of her homeland to the attackert? Morality, justice and history require the application of Israeli sovereignty on the Land of Israel. The additional traps in the Trump plan are the division of Jerusalem, the drying up of communities by turning them into enclaves, the security dangers and more are the origins of this significant failure," comments the heads of the Sovereignty movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar.
It is this crucial element which makes it the Deal of the Century, as it is meant to eventually lead to a two-state solution of the century long conflict between Jews and Arabs in the Middle East. 
This is why several settler leaders and extreme right-wing activists argue that Israel should take what’s on the table now, meaning the lands, but refuse to signal in any way that it concedes to having a new Arab state erected at its midst. 
The EU, Egypt and Jordan warned publicly and in confidential talks that an Israeli annexation of the lands will have ramifications. The Palestinian Authority formally declared it ended its coordination with Israel and objects to any one-sided annexation of West Bank lands. 


Tags West Bank ayelet shaked Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Brazen coalition: The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jeff Barak What’s the rush? By JEFF BARAK
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by