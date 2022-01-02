Maccabi Tel Aviv tops Jerusalem in feisty classico

You can slice it any way you want, but Maccabi Tel Aviv came into the Israeli classico against first-place Hapoel Jerusalem as an underdog.

The yellow-and-blue has played poorly over the past couple of months and is in the midst of an eight-game Euroleague losing streak while also having fallen to Hapoel Tel Aviv last week in the local derby.

So the expectations for a victory on Saturday night in the capital were very slim among the Maccabi faithful. However, Oz Blayzer put it best following Maccabi’s clinical 83-78 win over Jerusalem.

“It’s us against the world,” said Maccabi’s 29-year-old forward.

Ioannis Sfairopoulos’s squad has been under intense media scrutiny over the past few weeks as it was rumored that the Greek coach’s job was in jeopardy and that perhaps there would also be personnel changes to shake things up and get the club back on track.

But Maccabi put out a statement on Thursday night just before midnight that Sfairopoulos would continue with the club and that it would be looking to upgrade the team’s roster as it heads into the second half of the season.

“I don’t read what is written in the media and I have been in this business for such a long time that I know what you write,” Sfairopoulos said. “It was very important that they made a public statement and I thanked them and the owner’s support that they believe in me and the team. You can see that we are all together.”

Iftach Ziv , who is in his first season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, also spoke about the team coming together during the tough stretch.

“This was a tough game, but we came in ready with a lot of positive energy to come and win. We spoke about this issue over the last few days and it was the energy and togetherness that won us the game.”

Blayzer backed up his coach and reiterated the importance that the team has stayed together during this tough time.

“We have a great connection with the coach and all of the guys in the locker room. We really needed this win and it was very emotional for all of us.”

Maccabi will now look for players to help bolster Sfairopoulos’s lineup, but it won’t just bring in a player just for the sake of making an addition.

“We are trying to find players who can help us and ownership gave us the green light to do so. We want to find players who can give us extra solutions and make us a stronger squad,” the bench boss explained.

Obviously beating the most consistent Israeli league team to date in Hapoel Jerusalem is a good way to get back into a winning mentality. With another league game on Monday at Bnei Herzliya and then a date with Baskonia at home on Thursday, the yellow-and-blue needs to collect wins quickly in order to salvage its European campaign while also proving to the rest of the domestic league that it is the local team to beat.

“We just want to get as many wins as we can,” said Derrick Williams, who was the game's MVP on Saturday with 17 points. “It’s good for the team and our mentality, especially entering a hard week of games so it’s good we started the week with a win.”

Another reason for Maccabi’s success over Jerusalem is because the play of its guards, from Scottie Wilbekin and Keenan Evans to John Dibartolomeo and Iftach Ziv, who collectively turned the ball over a grand total of one time while keeping things calm even when Tel Aviv was down 70-63 with 6:57 left in the game

Over on the Jerusalem side, Yotam Halperin was not down in the dumps after the loss.

“This was a good basketball game and of course, it’s disappointing that we lost at the end,” Halperin, noted. “We were up by seven points and then we allowed them to get back into the game very quickly. It may have been focus or perhaps fatigue, but we will learn from this game. Maccabi is a good team, they are in the Euroleague and are deep. There weren’t any major issues and we were up and had some good possessions, but we knew we needed to make some stops and we couldn’t do that.”