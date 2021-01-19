The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Field of Peace launched to unite Israeli and UAE youth

Israel Baseball Association and Dubai Little League announce new baseball tournament to take place in both countries.

By DANNY GROSSMAN  
JANUARY 19, 2021 20:14
FORMER MAJOR LEAGUER and Israel National Team catcher Ryan Lavarnway (center) coaches young Israeli baseball players at the Baptist Village in 2019. (photo credit: MARGO SUGARMAN)
FORMER MAJOR LEAGUER and Israel National Team catcher Ryan Lavarnway (center) coaches young Israeli baseball players at the Baptist Village in 2019.
(photo credit: MARGO SUGARMAN)
The Israel Association of Baseball and the Dubai Little League jointly announced on Tuesday the establishment of the Field of Peace tournament.
The event will feature the 12-and-under National Teams of Israel and the United Arab Emirates competing both in Dubai and Israel for a trophy aptly named the Unity Cup.
The first series of games will take place on March 21-25 in Dubai with a return match slated for the fall of 2021 in Israel.
“We are excited to enter a new era of cooperation between our organizations and countries,” said Dubai Little League President Roger Duthie and his IAB counterpart Jordy Alter in a joint statement. “We strive together to develop the game of baseball in Israel and Dubai as a basis for peace and cooperation between our countries. We see this as a major step forward in both areas and are excited to jointly hold the first team sports tournament between our countries. We hope these games lead to further regional cooperation.”
Invitations have also been extended to teams from other Gulf countries to participate.
His Excellency Saeed Mohammad Hareb, the Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council said: “To have children play sports at their innocent level which represents more than sport is something that should be cherished. This event will help bound our two nations and I cannot think of anything better than to have children represent the bright future that we look forward to growing together. The Dubai Sports Council is proud to support this initiative which is a testament to the wonderful volunteers of the Dubai Little League and the Israel Association of Baseball."
Head of the Middle East bureau of the Israeli MFA Eliav Benjamin echoed these sentiments.
“We are creating relations between countries and building bridges of peace. Sports are a great example of the connection between people which we will continue to develop.”
With over 400 players in its ranks, the Dubai Little League has seven age divisions ranging from ages 4-18.
The Israeli side has been selected from youth teams from all over Israel, according to general manager Peter Kurz, who has nurtured baseball in Israel for over 20 years.
“We begin teaching the game to kids and currently have 1,000 players in Israel from our Little Leagues all the way up to our Olympic squad which made history by qualifying for the Tokyo Games this summer in Japan,” said Kurz.
A testament to this long-range success is the fact that U-12 team manager Louie Miller, as well as assistant coaches Shlomo Lipman, Yehuda Jaffee and Mordy Roth are all graduates of the IAB Academy. They are all ex-National Team players and, not surprisingly, all served in IDF combat units.
Miller, a trained social worker by profession and father of four from Carmiel, said: “Any time you get to wear the national team colors it’s an honor. To do so at this juncture, when we are literally building peace from the ground up, is a special opportunity.
“Kids don't care about politics. They love the game. Baseball especially has a purity that brings out the love of sport, the love of team, and respect for competitors to its highest level.”
Miller, who also manages a unique program called Baseball Lekulanu in the upper Galilee which brings Jewish and Arab kids together has a particular insight regarding the value of the upcoming tournament.
“When you think about it, the kids in the UAE are our new neighbors. We look forward to playing them and getting to know each other for years to come."
Israeli shortstop Adam Feder is the embodiment of Miller's words. Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Feder fell in love with the sport when his father Menachem took him to a San Francisco Giants home game during a family visit to the US.
Adam said he is “truly excited about going to Dubai” and his love of the game came across most strongly. He said he looks forward to meeting kids who share this love.
Indeed, the Field of Peace Tournament, enabled by Israel’s budding relations with the UAE and other Arab states, shows that peace may turn hopes into reality.
Speaking from Dubai, Duthie noted the role played by the USA in widening the circle of international understanding and thus how fitting it was to have America’s national pastime as the first team sport to bring youth from Israel and UAE together. “Peace,” Duthie said, “is like the ball field envisioned in the classic 1989 Kevin Costner movie – ‘if you build it they will come.”


Tags sports baseball Dubai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by