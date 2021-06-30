The Globetrotters of soccer headed to Israel

The Harlem Globetrotters-style match will feature a three-on-three between international and Israeli players.

Brazilian futsal star Falcao, former Real Madrid player Ze Roberto and world freestyle football champion Charly Iacono will play against Giovanni Rosso (337 Israeli appearances), actor Oshri Cohen (starred in the soccer movie Kicking Out Shoshana), Maor Buzaglo (321), Asi Buzgalu (204) and others.

The point of the game won’t be to score the most goals, but to excite the crowd. Players will challenge each other to trick shot competitions and will get the audience involved throughout the game. In previous shows, the players challenged each other to one-on-ones mid-game, and an emcee entertained fans and interviewed players and audience members during the show.

Some players even jumped into the stands and high-fived fans after scoring a goal.

Two female players, freestyle footballer Natalia Guitler and Israeli National Team player Danielle Schulmann, will also play in the game.

The tour will make four stops over Chol Ha’Moed Sukkot.

Haifa: Wednesday, September 22 at Romema Arena, 11 a.m.

Tel Aviv: Thursday, September 23 at Menorah Mivtachim Arena, 6:30 p.m. and Friday, September 24 at Menorah Mivtachim Arena, 11 a.m.

Jerusalem: Sunday, September 26 at Pais Arena at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are expected to cost between NIS 109-189, according to the press release, and can be purchased at https://2207.kupat.co.il/ or by calling *2207.

The event is organized by Israeli-Brazilian sporting events company MTR7, whose mission is to create and execute innovative soccer events for fans around the world, according to their website.