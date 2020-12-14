The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Wild weekend of soccer action across the country

Mac TA rallies to eke by Hapoel Haifa • Beersheba edges K8 • Netanya overcomes Petah Tikva

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 22:17
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate at the end of their enthralling 4-3 comeback victory over Hapoel Haifa on Sunday night at Bloomfield Stadium. (photo credit: ARIEL SHALOM)
MACCABI TEL AVIV players celebrate at the end of their enthralling 4-3 comeback victory over Hapoel Haifa on Sunday night at Bloomfield Stadium.
(photo credit: ARIEL SHALOM)
In Israel Premier League play over the weekend, Maccabi Tel Aviv outlasted Hapoel Haifa 4-3 in a thriller of a match on Sunday night as Yonatan Cohen’s 93rd-minute penalty goal gave the yellow-and-blue the three points.
Hapoel Haifa opened the scoring with a pair of goals within five minutes to take a 2-0 lead on Gal Arel’s penalty and Hanan Maman’s strike, however Cohen pulled a goal back for Maccabi before the break.
Aleksandar Pesic headed home an Eyal Golasa cross in the 58th minute, but Saar Fadida put Haifa back in front 3-2 with just three minutes remaining in regulation time as Haim Silvas’s squad looked to have taken the victory.
However, out of nowhere Avi Rikan found the equalizer in the 90th minute and Cohen slammed home a late injury-time penalty as Giorgos Donis’s team miraculously earned the conquest.
After such an emotional and draining game, Donis had mixed feelings.
“For the fans it was amazing, but for me I don’t know how many years I lost of my life. We still have to work very hard and strong on defense. The game was a disaster defensively, but we had great spirit. We have to find a solution and work with our defenders.”
Haifa coach Silvas couldn’t hide his disappointment with the final result.
“This was one of the toughest games I have ever been a part of. We hit the post a couple of times, scored three goals and still left without a point from Bloomfield Stadium. It was just very disappointing.”
Meanwhile, Hapoel Beersheba downed Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2-1 thanks to an Anthony Varenne first-half brace.
Sintayehu Sallallich found Varenne with a quick pass in the 12th minute as the striker found the back of the goal to give Yossi Abukasis’s squad the lead, while the duo teamed up again for the second goal 18 minutes later to double the advantage.
Lucio headed home a 57th-minute corner, but that was all Koby Refuah’s side could muster as Beersheba snatched the three points.
“We didn’t start the game off well,” explained Abuksis. “But we got the win, which is what’s most important, and I hope that we can continue this way because if we want to go to the top we have to win our next game.”
Varenne also reflected on his two-goal performance.
“I’m happy that I scored a brace and I hope that I can keep this up. We didn’t have it easy today, but we won which was crucial after a good Europa League campaign.”
“I believe we really missed an opportunity in this game,” said Refuah. “We were too nice, but we have to move on. We have to keep improving with hard work.”
Elsewhere, Hapoel Hadera demolished Bnei Yehuda 3-0 at Bloomfield Stadium as Shoval Gozlan’s brace helped the club take all the points.
Gozlan opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he took advantage of a Tambi Sagas mistake and beat Bnei Yehuda ’keeper Omer Niron to give Sharon Mimer’s squad a 1-0 lead.
Just before the break, Gilad Avramov was instrumental in a pair of goals as Gustavo Marmentini blew by the Bnei Yehuda defense for the first and then Avramov assisted on Gozlan’s second of the game to sew up the victory before halftime.
“I have to credit the players for their energy and fight in the win,” said an ecstatic Mimer. “We have a solid team here and it’s just unfortunate that we got hit with the coronavirus earlier in the season that cost us some games. We will now take advantage of our quality as we are as good as at least 10 teams in this league.”
Gozlan was content with his performance.
“After a long time being out and in a challenging season, it’s great to come back and score. We have to continue and push forward as we gave some quality players here.”
“We made every possible mistake today,” said Bnei Yehuda coach Kfir Edri. “Even when I was a player I don’t recall such a poor game. We gave out so many gifts it’s a miracle that we didn’t lose by more goals.”
Also, Maccabi Netanya defeated Maccabi Petah Tikva 3-2 in a crazy game as Hen Ezra broke the deadlock in the second half to give Raymond Atteveld’s squad the points.
Aviv Avraham gave Netanya and early 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when his long-distance strike made it into the far corner, while Yonas Malede doubled the advantage with a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time.
However, Petah Tikva came roaring back with a 50th-minute goal by Liel Abada when he chipped the ball over a helpless Dani Amos and less than 10 minutes later Or Blorian headed home an Or Inbrun corner kick to draw even at 2-2.
But Ezra found the winner for Netanya in the 67th minute when his ball went off a Petah Tikva defender and behind Arik Yanko to hand his side the victory.
“We played well the last few weeks but we couldn’t score,” said Atteveld. “We let Petah Tikva come back into the game with some foolish mistakes and it was a real battle after that. We have worked very hard on our finishing near the goal and that’s what we did to take the win.”
Petah Tikva coach Guy Luzon looked back on the defeat and took a positive approach.
“We may have lost, but I am proud as to how the guys played. We played good soccer, passed the ball and knew how to stay in the game despite being down by a couple of goals.”
Ashdod SC slipped by Hapoel Kfar Saba 1-0 to continue its winning ways on Moussa Bagayoko’s 23rd-minute goal as Ran Ben Shimon’s club took the points.
Following the game Kfar Saba coach Amir Turgeman was relieved of his duties.


Tags sports soccer football
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by