The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Stop annexation by sanctioning Israel, Palestinian PM tells UN

“Israel does not want two states; Israel does not want one state. All Israel wants is to annex,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 20, 2020 14:28
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Countries that oppose annexation should sanction Israel and those that have not yet recognized Palestinian statehood should do so now, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told the United Nations late Monday.
“What we need from you really is sanctions on Israel. What we need from you is to recognize Palestine as a state… Israelis should feel the heat. That is what I ask you to help us. This erosion of two states must be stopped,” Shtayyeh told the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, during a special video session.
Shtayyeh spoke in the aftermath of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge on Sunday to seek government approval as soon as possible for the annexation of West Bank settlements. It was one of the first statements Netanyahu made to his new government immediately upon its formation.
Netanyahu also committed to the annexation process in the Knesset when his new government was sworn in.
Shtayyeh said the Palestinians viewed his statement as an announcement of annexation.
“Israel has announced officially in the Knesset, while their ministers were sworn in, they have stated that they will annex," he said. "We will not wait until Israel implements the annexation. They already put it on their agenda; they already stated it in the Knesset."
On Tuesday night the Palestinian leadership would hold a meeting in Ramallah to discuss the best response to the pending Israeli annexation, Shtayyeh said.
Statements by incoming Blue and White Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about commitments to peace have not assuaged the Palestinians.
The debate in Israel is no longer about whether to annex, but how to annex, Shtayyeh told UN ambassadors on Monday.
“Israel does not want two states; Israel does not want one state. All Israel wants is to annex,” he said.
The situation is now “urgent,” Shtayyeh warned. He added that, “It is not enough to say we support two states. Political statements in New York have to be supported with economic weight. Those who have economic weight should put it behind their political statements,” he said.
“Israel is going to destroy the two-states solution that you believed in, and we have to take this measure seriously,” he said. Shtayyeh noted that the EU on Friday discussed sanctions against Israel, adding that “this is an important step in the right direction.”
The PA prime minister said that the US monopoly over the peace process has come to an end. The time has come to start planning for the day after the Trump peace process fails, by working toward a multilateral UN conference to establish a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines based on past UN resolutions and international law.
“We should think of the day after. The Trump plan was born dead. Politics knows no vacuum. When we spoke of an international conference, we spoke of a new approach,” he said.
“We need to move from bilateralism to multilateralism,” he added.
Shtayyeh called on the international community to stand behind the International Criminal Court as it weathers the attacks against it by the United States and Israel.
In addition, he said that the UN must also provide the Palestinians with international protection. The UN has passed many resolutions on this matter, which now must be implemented, he added.
This is a “moment of truth” for both the Palestinians and the “international community,” he said.
“I hope the UN will rise up to the occasion: It should,” Shtayyeh said.
“We cannot stay silent on this issue. We hope the international community does not stay silent,” he said.
Israel's Ambassador the UN Danny Danon said in response, “The Palestinian PM’s statements are fear-mongering, nothing more. After 72 years of rejection, the Palestinians still choose to play from the same, tired playbook. As I have said for the past five years at the UN: all the Palestinians have to do is sit down and meet with us for direct negotiations. Instead, they want to scare the international community into pressuring Israel. This is not the way forward.”


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority mohammed shtayyeh Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by