Suspect in the case of rape of 10-year-old girl named as Shahar Rimoni

The suspect in the case of the rape of a 10-year-old girl was named as Shahar Rimoni on Friday morning.Rimoni, according to the prosecution's indictment, is reported to have entered the young girl's house three weeks ago in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood of Haifa in an attempt to steal something. According to the indictment, after taking a knife from the kitchen, he found keys and attempted to steal the car, but when he noticed it had a numbered code he worried that the alarm would go off, so he left the car and returned to the house. After searching several rooms, the indictment continued, he discovered the 10-year-old girl in her bedroom, and raped her.The Haifa District Attorney filed an indictment on Thursday against the 21-year-old Haifa resident for serious sex offenses, including rape, abuse of a minor, breaking and entering, and car burglary. Further charges of attempted murder and violent acts were dropped.He was arrested two days after the incident, and admitted he carried out the act, but is claiming insanity.Defense Attorney Ronen Haliva said, "Any person who reads the facts of the indictment will understand that there was no intention of committing the offense. In our opinion, according to our findings and the medical opinion we have, we will prove that a sane person does not commit such a shocking crime."Rimoni has a criminal background, although never previously for any sexual offenses.