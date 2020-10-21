Thousands to protest violence against women across Israel after murders

A woman in her 30s was found dead in her apartment with signs of violence on her body and her husband was found shortly afterwards running through the streets with a knife. A few hours later, a woman in her 60's was found dead in her apartment in Beersheba after her husband allegedly beat her to death with a hammer.

The protests will take place in cities around Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa, Nazareth, Beit Shemesh and Ra'anana, among others.

Waves of protests against violence against women have swept Israel throughout the past year, as domestic violence incidents skyrocketed during the coronavirus crisis.

The protests come just a day after a stormy discussion at the Knesset concerning a proposal to consider financial abuse a crime.

On Tuesday, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee discussed the bill proposed by MK Keren Barak, which would allow courts to issue orders preventing financial abuse and allow victims to sue for damages. The bill applies to issues between spouses and issues between parents and children.

"Economic abuse is terrorism in every way," stressed Barak, adding that economic abuse is almost always accompanied by sexual and physical abuse.

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen read a number of witness testimonies about domestic abuse, saying "Let them clarify how much the law we are discussing is a matter of life or death. The message that should go out of the committee for all these women is that we are here, we are your backs, raise your heads, we are here for you."

"The message that needs to come out of this is that imposing terror and exercising control and coercion on women is not a normative thing," added Cohen.

MK Bezalel Smotrich interrupted Cohen a number of times, claiming that her remarks only applied to women. Committee chairman MK Yakov Asher stressed that the issue must be discussed seriously and the committee should discuss what exactly is the best way to prevent the issue and how widescale the prevention should be.

"The advantage of the crazed progressive left is that it is able to bring in arguments and advance perceptions in a sophisticated way, in legal terms. There is nothing more detrimental to the fight against horrific violence against women than creating an illusory equation between yesterday's and today's cases.

"When everything is terrorism, then terrorism is not such a terrible thing," added Smotrich. "There is no doubt that there is an unhealthy relationship between spouses. It can be a man who is financially controlling and can be a woman who puts the family in debt. It is another tool in the war between the sexes in hallucinatory conflicts that stir up the family and relationships and put the court inside these frameworks."

"Suppose there is a problem, why is the solution always in court?" asked Smotrich. "There is education, advocacy, support systems. The legal system de-legitimizes all these systems. Very soon it will become a tool for the enlightened leftist judges who come to educate the 'dark patriarchs' like me."

The Yamina MK warned that the law would "break up families."

Blue and White MK Tehilla Friedman stressed that "the law is a law to strengthen the family. For many years coercion between spouses was not considered rape and today in most countries of the Western world it is. We have before us evidence from the forum of the families of those murdered and the murdered women with descriptions of judgments on economic abuse."

Likud MK Shlomo Keri claimed that the bill would "bury" coalition agreements, saying that Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn was trying to bring legal system into the family after having it "take over democracy."

"This is a legal troll that will destroy families and cause any family-loving relationship to become a rigid and legal system, with the court determining how the family will be run," warned Keri.

Members of the committee stressed that while handling the issue of economic abuse was important, it is also important to ensure that the government does not overstep its bounds and interfere in normative behavior.

Chairman of the Knesset State Control Committee Ofer Shelah called on the state comptroller to examine why government decisions concerning domestic violence were not budgeted, especially considering the rise in domestic abuse incidents during the coronavirus crisis.

"The problematic reality is the result of a failure to implement existing treatment plans. The economic crisis is getting worse, uncertainty is only growing in the face of repeated closures,"

"If there were two people killed this week by terrorism the earth would shake. This should be one of the most pressing issues of this time. The gap in this matter between its importance and urgency, and the handling by the comptroller - is the greatest of all."

Shelah stressed that he did not see anything more important than this issue before the State Comptroller.

Deputy head of department at the State Comptroller's Office Shiri Milo Locker told the committee that the comptroller's office was working on an updated report on domestic violence which should be ready in a matter of months.

Deputy director-general of the Public Security Ministry, Eliezer Rosenbaum, told the committee that all ministries have been discussing how to improve the handling of violence against women since the coronavirus crisis began. Violent men were not allowed to leave prison for vacation and prisoners who were let free early did not include violent men.

Rosenbaum stressed that Knesset legislation was necessary to allow proper handling of the issue. The deputy director-general added that the ministry did not receive the budget it requested but was implementing programs for domestic violence in any case.

There has been a 12.8% rise in the number of complaints about domestic violence throughout Israeli society, according to the head of Israel Police's Youth and Family Divison, Ofer Messing, who added that the division is sure that there are many cases of underreporting.

The director-general of the Women Against Violence Organization, Naila Awad, told the committee that there was an over 60% rise in domestic violence cases since the lockdowns began earlier this year. The organization received about 700 reports of domestic violence in the first half of the year, compared to 800 reports throughout the entire year during the previous year.

The Women's Lobby's Yael Sinai stated that at least NIS 100 million needs to be set aside for domestic violence programs, as this was the sum promised by the government earlier.

The Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) announced that their Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Domestic Violence recorded a 300% increase in the number of referrals and an increase of about 250% in the number of patients since the first lockdown earlier this year, compared to the same period last year.

Calls to WIZO's emergency line for women affected by violence rose by about 75%.

During the coronavirus crisis, the national emergency shelter opened by WIZO in cooperation with the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry has provided protection to 120 families, three times the annual occupancy of a regular shelter.

Calls to a WIZO hotline for men involved in domestic abuse, both perpetrators and victims, rose by about 400%.

Earlier on Wednesday, approximately one hundred people gathered outside the Knesset to protest violence against women, according to Walla. Protesters bore signs with the names of murdered women, after two women were found dead on the same day this week, allegedly murdered by their partners.

The protest was organized by organizations including Kulan and protesters are demanding that MKs take action to prevent violence against women.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. "We demand actions instead of excuses and budgets instead of tweets," said protesters.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

