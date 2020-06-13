The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tibi demands police turn over al-Hallak footage: What are they afraid of?

Iyad al-Hallak, a young autistic man, was shot by Police in late May. The case is under investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2020 23:28
Iyad al-Hallak's grave, his death sparked mass protests over what some say is police brutality (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Iyad al-Hallak's grave, his death sparked mass protests over what some say is police brutality
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi demanded that police release the footage of Iyad al-Hallak being shot by Border Police in late May. 
“In similar cases, police released such footage without claiming it would impede the investigation,” Tibi said on Friday.
He added that the Hallak family wants to see the footage.
“Why are they hiding it?" he asked. "What are they afraid of?"
Hallak was autistic and reportedly had the mental capacity of a child. He had an alteration with the Border Police and fled. He was allegedly shot while hiding behind a garbage can in the Old City of Jerusalem.  
 
His caregiver, who was present, told the officers that the boy was disabled in Hebrew several times.
She added that he told the officers in Arabic “I am with her” before they shot him.  
 
The incident sparked massive protests in Jerusalem, Haifa and Jaffa and was condemned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other top-level officials.
   


