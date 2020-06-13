Tibi demands police turn over al-Hallak footage: What are they afraid of?

Hallak was autistic and reportedly had the mental capacity of a child. He had an alteration with the Border Police and fled. He was allegedly shot while hiding behind a garbage can in the Old City of Jerusalem.



His caregiver, who was present, told the officers that the boy was disabled in Hebrew several times.She added that he told the officers in Arabic “I am with her” before they shot him.

The incident sparked massive protests in Jerusalem, Haifa and Jaffa and was condemned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other top-level officials.