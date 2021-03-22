Tourism Ministry invests NIS 70 m. to build hotel space in Israel

The Tourism Ministry accepted 57 requests to build or expand hotels during 2020, despite the COVID-19 crisis and sharp decline in incoming flights, and approved investments to the tune of roughly 70 million shekels.

The funds will be used to build 900 new guest rooms and the construction of four hotels. One near Ben-Gurion Airport is expected to cost NIS 40 m, and two other hotels are planned to be built near the Dead Sea and in the southern city of Eilat.

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen expressed her happiness that “even during a time such as this” her ministry supports projects which will “become growth engines for the whole economy.”

While tourists have been barred from entering the country, Israel’s tourism industry has been taking advantage of the downtime to renovate and upgrade their facilities.

Special emphasis has been put on preparing for Christian tourism , developing new attractions and upgrading existing ones.

