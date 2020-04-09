Celebrate Passover with these easy, no-sacrifice recipes

There’s usually an inherent degree of sacrifice when it comes to the taste of Passover food, and that’s especially true if you happen to be cooking during a pandemic that makes access to top-notch ingredients arduous.Don’t fret! We’ve found some work-arounds by reaching out to leading voices in the culinary space and asking them to share their favorite low-maintenance recipes, all of which are so tasty you’ll want to eat them year-round.For more inspiration, social media has become a great resource, particularly as of late. Facebook groups like “Real Food in the Time of Corona,” which has a very active base of mostly Israeli chefs, home chefs, and food enthusiasts, provide ongoing kitchen inspiration and conversation.Now let’s get to cooking…Leek patties (Makes 20 patties)By Orly Ziv, nutritionist and cookbook author“A common dish in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, this recipe for leek patties is my mother’s. While it’s often made with meat, this is a vegetarian version – the entire plate disappears in minutes!”· 1 kg. leeks, trimmed and cleaned· 1 egg· Salt· 3 Tbsp. matzo meal· Oil for fryingPut cleaned leeks in a pot of water over medium-low heat, cover and cook until soft. Drain the leeks and allow to cool. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Put the leeks in a food processor and blend until smooth. Mix in the egg, salt and matzo meal. The mixture should be firm enough to form into patties. Put about 1 cm. of oil in a pan over medium heat. Form the leek mixture into small patties and carefully drop in the oil. Fry until evenly browned and crispy on both sides. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve immediately.Brownies (Serves 8-12)By Orly Ziv“These brownies use matzo flour instead of regular flour to make them kosher for Passover, but you’d never guess it. They’re rich and chocolaty, just as a brownie should be. I love them with my 5 p.m. coffee.”· ¾ cup matzah flour· 1 cup sugar· 20 gr. vanilla sugar· 150 gr. bittersweet chocolate· 75 gr. butter· 2 eggs· ¼ cup brandy· ¼-½ cup roughly chopped walnuts· ¼-½ cup chocolate chips (optional)Preheat the oven to 170°C. Mix together the matzah flour, sugar and vanilla sugar. Set aside. Melt the chocolate and butter together over low heat until smooth. Mix the melted chocolate into the flour mixture. Add the eggs, brandy and walnuts and chocolate chips, if using, and stir to incorporate. Pour into a greased 20x30-cm. baking pan and bake for about 25 minutes.Rolls (Makes 20 rolls)By Orly Ziv“During Passover you cannot eat leavened bread. This clever recipe, which I learned from my grandmother, gets around that rule by using matzah meal. These rolls are especially great for breakfast with some butter and jam.”· 2 cups water· ½ cup oil· 1 tsp. salt· 2 cups matzo flour· 4 eggsPut the water, oil and salt in a deep sauté pan and bring to a boil. Add the matzo flour and mix well. Remove from the heat and mix in the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Wet your hands and form 20 or so balls. Put in a baking pan and leave to rest for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes.Melted green cabbage (Serves 4)By Adeena Sussman, cookbook author and recipe developer“This recipe is Passover perfect! Even in these times, cabbage is inexpensive, readily available, and lasts a long time in the fridge. It's a long-cooked dish that, once made, can be served warm or at room temperature – and it’s delicious.”· ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil· 2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste· ½ tsp. coarsely cracked black pepper, plus more to taste· 2 small heads of green cabbage, quartered (but not cored)· 10 whole garlic cloves, peeled· 4 shallots, peeled and halved· ½ cup dry, acidic white wine· ½ cup chicken or vegetable broth, plus more if necessary· 4 sprigs fresh thyme· 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into small pieces· ¼ cup crème fraîche or sour cream· Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)Preheat the oven to 150°C. In a heavy, large, high-sided skillet or shallow Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle a teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper directly onto the oil, then arrange the cabbage wedges in the pot, making sure that each is lying on a flat side (you can cram them in; they’ll relax into one another as they release liquid). Let the undersides get nice and brown, resisting the urge to move them too much, but checking once to make sure they’re not burning (6 to 7 minutes).Flip the cabbage wedges, then tuck the garlic cloves and shallots into the pot, and brown the undersides of the cabbage, another 6 to 7 minutes. Add the wine and broth, bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and add the remaining teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper along with the thyme. Cover and transfer to the oven and cook until soft, slumped, and mahogany brown (2 hours- 2½ hours). Uncover, cool slightly, and serve the cabbage with the liquid accumulated in the pot. Season with salt and pepper and top with butter and crème fraîche. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.Crunchy bitter herb salad (Serves 3-4)By Aliya Fastman, founder of Citrus and Salt“This recipe is healthy and refreshing, but has enough sweetness to feel like a treat. The best part is that it adapts well to substitutions making it perfect for when we can’t run to the grocery store.”Salad:· ½ bunch parsley, finely chopped· 1 bunch arugula, finely chopped· 1 small fennel, sliced thinly lengthwise· Small handful of celery leaves, finely chopped· 2 small radishes, sliced thinly (optional)· ½ small red onion, sliced thinlyTopping:· 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds, toasted· 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds, toasted· 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds, toasted· 2 Tbsp. dried cranberries and/or pomegranate seedsDressing:· 2-3 Tbsp. olive oil· 1.5-2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar· 1-2 Tbsp. pomegranate molasses· 1 large pinch sumac· Salt and pepper to tasteMix together the prepared vegetables and herbs. In a separate bowl, mix dressing ingredients to taste, adjusting flavor before adding to the salad. Once the salad is fully mixed sprinkle the topping right before serving.F-Factor ratatouille (Serves 8)By Tanya Zuckerbrot, registered dietitian and founder of F-Factor“This is one of my favorite recipes, whether it’s Passover or not. It’s pure veggies, so it’s packed with immunity-boosting vitamins, antioxidants, fiber and flavor. It also freezes well and is versatile – enjoy it on its own, as a side dish with lean protein, or use to fill an omelet or top a grain dish."2 large eggplants, diced into 2-inch cubesKosher salt1 Tbsp. olive oil1 large onion, diced6 cloves garlic, minced3 zucchinis, halved and sliced into 2-inch half moons2 red bell peppers, chopped into 2-inch pieces2 whole tomatoes, diced· 1 box sliced mushrooms (or 2 cups mushrooms)· 1 800 gr. can crushed tomatoes· 1 Tbsp. tomato paste· 1 tsp. salt· 1 Tbsp. oregano· 1 Tbsp. basil· 2 tsp. herbes de Provence· ¼ tsp. black pepperPlace cubed eggplant into a bowl and liberally sprinkle with kosher salt. Toss. Let sit for 30 minutes and squeeze out any moisture. Place a large stock pot over medium heat and add oil to heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and sauté for two minutes. Add eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Sauté for 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste and seasonings. Bring mixture to a boil. Lower heat and cover. Simmer for one hour. Remove from heat and serve.Bagel and lox quiche with matzah crust (Serves 6)By Jason Goldstein, recipe developer and founder of Chop Happy“This combines so many Jewish comfort foods into one fabulously easy Passover dinner or brunch. This is a bagel and lox with a matzo crust without the bagel! The quiche crust uses three-ingredients, all that you most likely can find in your pantry. The matzah is mixed with butter and salt to make a crunchy crispy crust.”Crust:· 4 sheets matzah· 1 stick melted butter· 1 tsp. saltFilling:· 115 gr. chopped lox· 1 bunch chopped chives· 2 Tbsp. seasoning mix· 225 gr. cream cheese· 5 eggs· 1/2 cup heavy cream· 1 tsp. salt· 1 tsp. pepperPlace all ingredients in a food processor until it has a sandy texture. Press on a pie pan and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes. In a bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients. It’s okay to have chunks of cream cheese. Pour into matzah crust and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Top with more chives and enjoy.Triple chocolate matzah bread pudding (Serves 6)By Jason Goldstein“This is a decadent and sweet way to celebrate the holidays. Matzah is the perfect replacement for bread because it is cracker-like and still soaks up all the custard goodness. This dessert reminds me of when I was a kid. Long tables of flourless desserts and the big smiles on everyone’s face when Mama Goldstein declared dessert time.”· 1 box matzah (broken in pieces)· 6 eggs· 2 cups milk· 1 tsp. instant coffee· 1/2 cup cocoa powder· 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips· 1/2 cup Nutella· 4 Tbsp. orange jam· 1/8 tsp. cinnamon· 1/4 cup sugarMix everything but the matzah together in a bowl. Add matzah and mix to combine. Pour into a buttered baking dish and let soak overnight in the fridge. Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.Slow cooker brisket (Serves 4-6)By Jason Goldstein“When I was growing up, brisket was always the star of the show on any holiday. The salted, beefy brisket would melt in your mouth and felt like a giant holiday hug. This recipe is super easy because everything goes into the slow cooker. No need to check or baste the beef; you can just set it and forget it. It calls for a lot of spices that you probably already have in your pantry. Happy easy holiday dinner-making from my family to yours.”· 1.3 kg. first-cut brisket· 2 packages of onion soup mix· 1 Tbsp. ground pepper· 1 Tbsp. salt· 2 large chopped onions· 2 large chopped carrots· 2 Tbsp. oregano· 2 cup button mushrooms· 1 handful chopped parsleyAdd the salt pepper and oregano all over the brisket on both sides. Next add 1/2 the onion, 1/2 carrots, 1 packet onion soup mix, a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper to the bottom of the slow cooker. Mix together to combine. Now place the brisket onto the onion and pour the second packet of onion soup mix on both sides of the brisket. Next top the brisket with the remaining onion, remaining carrots, mushrooms, and a pinch of salt and pepper on top of the brisket. Now, cover and cook for 6 hours on low. Finally, cover with tin foil and let rest 20 minutes so juices stay in the meat. Then cut against the grain (opposite of the meat strands going). Top with parsley.Root vegetable salad (Serves 3)By chef Guy Lasnizky, senior teacher at Dan Gourmet“Passover, a celebration of spring, is the right occasion for salads that combine colorful root vegetables and microgreens – and this one is versatile, healthy and easy to make.”· 1 yellow carrot· 1 orange carrot· 1 beet· 1 kohlrabi· Microgreens· 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds· 1 tsp. sesame oil· Half a lemonPeel the carrots, beet and kohlrabi and cut them into thin sticks. Mix the vegetables with the microgreens, sesame, sesame oil and juice of the lemon.Easy apple cake (Serves 6)By Natty Seeff, founder of Natflat Supper Club“These are delicious, especially served with a scoop of ice cream and very easy to make as they require few ingredients. They’re also gluten-free, dairy-free and suitable for those with egg allergies.”1 cup ground almonds1 cup desiccated coconut3/4 cup maple syrup2 medium-large applesWash, core, and chop the apples (you can keep skin). Place on baking paper in the oven on medium heat for 15 minutes or until soft. Cool then mash or blend into a purée. In a mixing bowl add the purée, coconut, ground almonds and 1/2 cup maple syrup. Stir well until mixture is uniform. Spoon the mixture into individual ramekins or muffin trays. Place in the oven on medium heat and bake until the top is slightly crispy and golden brown. Pour the remaining syrup over the cakes to add moisture and a glaze