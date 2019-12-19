if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

New Tel Aviv bars put the focus on creative combinations of food and drink

Emesh and Fantastic are in the forefront of a hot new dining trend

By BUZZY GORDON  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 11:46
Culinary bars: Gourmet food meets creative cocktails Emesh and Fantastic are in the forefront of a hot new dining trend (photo credit: Courtesy)
Culinary bars: Gourmet food meets creative cocktails Emesh and Fantastic are in the forefront of a hot new dining trend
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Nox Group and Monkey Business are two of the most successful hospitality conglomerates shaping nightlife in Tel Aviv. So it comes as no surprise that one culinary bar from each group are in the vanguard of a welcome recent trend: cocktail bars where the emphasis on innovative mixology is matched only by the expertise of the chef.
Emesh, one of nine Nox nightspots, demonstrated its commitment to good food by recruiting accomplished chef Ortal Rosenberg, formerly of the late, lamented Florentin House. This month Emesh is celebrating its first anniversary with a special menu that showcases Rosenberg’s talent.
Naturally, the anniversary menu also introduces two new specialty cocktails, along with the five on the regular menu (NIS 48-51). The Tropic Goose – Grey Goose vodka, apricot brandy, melon, coconut, pineapple, lemon, grenadine, apple and mint – was a worthy addition to a lineup that already includes the crisp and refreshing Silencio: rum, St. Germaine, ginger, cucumber and dill.
Both the regular and anniversary food menus come in separate English and Hebrew versions. The former comprises three untitled sections – roughly equivalent to house bread with accompaniments (NIS 16-21), Starters (NIS 39-74) and Main Courses (NIS 72-86) – while the latter lists nine dishes of varying sizes (NIS 68-142). There are some vegetarian (and very few vegan) options in the first two categories of the regular menu, and none at all on the anniversary menu.
We started with one appetizer from each menu. The shrimp borek was a pastry “cigar” stuffed with a creamy filling of mascarpone, ricotta, and finely diced shrimp, a combination that was as outstanding as it was unusual. Moreover, it was served with an accompanying honey-mustard vinaigrette dipping sauce that was practically addictive.
Our starter from the anniversary menu was the fish tartare with ajoblanco and almond cream. One again, it was a rare combination of ingredients that added up to something very nice.
Our main course from the anniversary menu was the local sirloin with a salsa of Uzbek raisins, pistachios and white balsamic. The portion was smaller than most steaks, but the beef was tender and succulent, the raisin salsa rich and the accompanying mashed potatoes excellent.
There is a carefully curated international wine list with a reasonable selection available by the glass.
The separate dessert menu lists four desserts (NIS 45), of which we most enjoyed the baked Catalan Cream, uniquely flavored with spiced pumpkin and caramelized pumpkin seeds.
Utterly Fantastic
It would be an understatement to say that Fantastic is different from Emesh – since it is different from any other place in Israel. This bar-cum-restaurant has taken over the entire lobby and ground floor of the Port and Blue Hotel opposite Namal Tel Aviv, leaving just the reception desk and a small seating area whose decor is vintage furniture, with a seasonal touch: a Christmas tree.
Fantastic’s two seating areas – The Ballroom cocktail bar and The Tea Room, the restaurant – are also furnished as if in a bygone era, with the descent into the Mad Hatter-themed latter a kind of “down the rabbit hole” experience leading to a greenhouse with real greenery and a faux Japanese cherry tree in the center. The background music is lively, and the lighting so dim you will need your cellphone flashlight to read the menu.
The Tea Room may be where you come to eat, but there are still no fewer than 12 specialty cocktails, plus an additional five virgin (non-alcoholic) versions – and they are all different from the many more served in the ballroom. To give you an idea of the complexity of the cocktails, the ingredients in each are too numerous to recount – hardly unexpected in an establishment belonging to Monkey Business, the hospitality group helmed by Ariel Leizgold, the undisputed champion of Israeli mixologists. We thoroughly enjoyed the Seasonal Smash and the Tea Room Daiquiri.
The bilingual food menu comprises four sections: Snacks (NIS 22-27), Starters (NIS 48-72), Vegan (NIS 38-56) and Entrées (NIS 72-130), plus daily specials explained by the wait staff.
Our amiable waiter was liberal with his descriptions of dishes and happy to dispense recommendations. Per his suggestion, from the appetizer section we selected the raw yellowtail, which was a winner: extremely fresh fish perked up nicely by a piquant orange marinade.
One of his recommendations of a main course was the goose breast with gratin – but also with cherry sauce, cocoa crumble and even a small dollop of whipped cream. Skeptical as I was of this juxtaposition of contrasting ingredients, it worked phenomenally well: the meat was like a juicy steak, which was enhanced by the slightly tart cherry sauce in concert with the somewhat bitter cocoa powder moderated by the sweet cream. The gratin – a pie of alternating layers of potato and radish – was rather plain, but still satisfying.
The successful chocolate-cherry combo (think Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia) was reprised in one of the only three desserts itemized by the waiter. The delicious chocolate and red fruit mousse was the “soil” for a dark chocolate “tree” whose branches were covered with white cotton candy – a whimsical composition made for Instagram.
Another fun dessert worthy of mention is the cream puffs with shards of dark chocolate and popcorn ice cream.


Tags Tel Aviv food nightlife
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by