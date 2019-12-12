The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

Olive oil and the Waldorf: fine dining at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem

Motti Verses always has something different up his sleeve. In this case it was an olive-oil tasting.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 13:39
Chef Barak holding a bottle of Meshek Achiya (photo credit: Courtesy)
Chef Barak holding a bottle of Meshek Achiya
(photo credit: Courtesy)
When an invitation to visit the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem appeared in my inbox, I was more than thrilled, especially when it turned out that the trip included a workshop on olive oil, a festive dinner and an overnight stay in one of Jerusalem’s most prestigious hotel.
Motti Verses, the enterprising public relations manager of the Tel Aviv Hilton, which also owns the Waldorf, always has something different up his sleeve. In this case it was an olive-oil tasting, which the invited journalists and bloggers had to go through before getting to the dinner.
We had all been softened up by glasses of pink champagne in the imposing lobby with its waterfall and glittering chandeliers, and Mrs. Netanyahu’s favorite drink got us all in a good mood.
Just as well, because we were required to stand for half an hour during the tasting of the oil, which was produced by the Meshek Achiya farm especially for the Waldorf. However, it was very interesting and quite enlightening to discover how varied olive oil can be.
Finally, we were led to a beautifully laid table in the Palace Restaurant with linen napkins, flowers and candles, in order to taste the special meal prepared by chef Itzik Barak Mizrachi to show just how ubiquitous olive oil should be in good cuisine.
The first course was described as “Celery root Cappuccino” and looked just like a cup of coffee. On further examination, however, it turned out to be a delicious vegetable soup, hot and comforting, with tiny mushrooms and pine nuts waiting to be discovered. To eat together with the soup was fresh whole meal bread encrusted with – what else? – chopped olives.
The next course was a fish one, and we chose different ones to be able to compare notes.
My companion’s salmon was described as being served “in a cloud of smoke,” and when the dish arrived, he had to lift the glass over the piece of fish to see a cloud of smoke waft into the air. This was served with “cucumber and avocado cannelloni,” a fancy way of saying a piece of avocado wrapped in a slice of cucumber. There was no noticeable smoky flavor to the fish, which was otherwise acceptable.
I chose a fillet of sea bass in quinoa crust with caramelized carrots and pecan cream. Both dishes were very good, although I can really do without “foam” on my food – I find it very off-putting, and it adds nothing to the dish. (By the way, famous chef Gordon Ramsay feels the same way.)
The main courses offered a choice: chicken breast stuffed with pistachios or slow-braised lamb osso buco. It was quite clear, without words, that I would take the former and my companion the latter, being a passionate lamb aficionado.
I liked the combination of chicken breast with the crunchy green nuts and thought they complemented each other well. The side vegetables, cauliflower and roast potato, were fine if a little unimaginative.
All conversation ground to a halt as my companion confronted the huge meaty bone set before him. The meat was very soft and had obviously been cooked for hours. I was allowed to taste a minute portion, and it was, of course, scrumptious. The sides of Jerusalem artichoke, bulgur and a roasted beetroot were all good but, for my companion, basically irrelevant.
Dessert (offered as desert on the menu) was ice cream made with – you’ve guessed it – olive oil. It was rather runny – oil doesn’t freeze well – but nice and cold. The accompanying almond crust added a lot.
We took the elevator up to our luxurious room (with a television in the bathroom mirror) and slept the sleep of the just – and the well-fed.
Waldorf Astoria
Kosher
Gershon Agron Street 26-28 Jerusalem
Cost of 3-course meal – NIS 300.
Sunday-Thursday, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Tel: (02) 542-3333

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags food food in israel jerusalem food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by