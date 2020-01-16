The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

Osem to help Nestlé scout for technologies

Food manufacturer Osem Group will assist parent company Nestlé to scout for technologies after the Swiss corporation announced plans on Thursday to invest up to CHF 2 billion ($2.1b.).

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 16, 2020 22:32
osem 88 (photo credit:)
osem 88
(photo credit: )
Food manufacturer Osem Group will assist parent company Nestlé to scout for technologies after the Swiss corporation announced plans on Thursday to invest up to CHF 2 billion ($2.1b.) in developing sustainable packaging solutions.
Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, unveiled plans in 2018 to make all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. The corporation aims to use the investment to “lead the shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics” and reduce its use of virgin plastics by one-third within five years.
“Food quality and safety are paramount, and packaging plays a major role in assuring this,” the company said in a statement. Between now and 2025, Nestlé has now committed to sourcing up to two million metric tons of food-grade recycled plastics, allocating more than CHF 1.5b. ($1.56b.) to pay a premium for the materials.
In September 2019, Nestlé announced its ambition to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, signing the United Nation’s “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” pledge.
In addition to in-house research, carried out by the Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences, the food and drink giant will launch a CHF 250m. ($260m.) venture fund to invest in start-ups developing sustainable packaging.
“Within the framework of efforts to identify and invest in innovative packaging solutions, Osem and Nestlé will review interesting technologies developed in Israel, both by start-ups and by other research bodies,” said Osem-Nestlé CEO Avi Ben Assayag. “Osem also works according to the spirit of Nestlé’s global vision and has set ambitious goals for environmental protection and reduced environmental impact.”
As of this year, Ben Assayag said, 67% of the company’s packaging will be fully recyclable, and by 2025 all of its packaging will be made from recyclable materials. Osem also plans to discontinue the use of all disposable products at its facilities by June 2020.
“No plastic should end up in landfill or as litter,” said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider.
“Making recycled plastics safe for food is an enormous challenge for our industry. That is why in addition to minimizing plastics use and collecting waste, we want to close the loop and make more plastics infinitely recyclable,” Schneider said.
“We are taking bold steps to create a wider market for food-grade recycled plastics and boost innovation in the packaging industry. We welcome others to join us on this journey.”


Tags Israel food business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes - Keep your hands on the political wheel By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the American By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by