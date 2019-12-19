if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

The meat eating experience of Pikhana

The restaurant has a television screen which shows a constant stream of meat cuts in all their gory glory as well as images of chefs preparing them for cooking.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 11:57
Meat without borders (photo credit: Courtesy)
Meat without borders
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Pikhana, situated on the busy industrial estate of Ra’anana, is strictly for meat-eaters. It has been open for over a year, and well-informed carnivores come from near and far to taste the burnt offerings of this South American temple.
It started out life as a non-kosher restaurant until the owners had a Eureka! moment in which they decided that working seven days a week was very hard and didn’t allow for any family life, something Shabbat-observers have long internalized. Thereupon the restaurant switched to being kosher and has never looked back.
We began our meal with a selection of starters, some South American, some Israeli. First to arrive was chimichanga (NIS 43), a variation on the tortilla, a dough pocket which was filled with a chicken mix and deep fried. There were also Uruguayan empanadas (NIS 45 for three) which had also been fried not baked. “When it’s fried the dough is much more tasty,” explained our waiter. The fillings were minced beef, corn and sweet potatoes.
The food is not highly seasoned.
“We prefer it if the client adds his own salt and pepper to taste,” the waiter said. It’s certainly an original idea, but on reflection makes sense.
Another starter to arrive at the table was feijoada – a traditional stew made from black beans, rice and pieces of beef, a kind of South American cholent. It was very tasty and we had to be careful not to eat too much of it as it would not have left room for the main course.
To offset the consumption of so much meat we were also given a plate of roasted aubergine with tehina, now a classic Israeli starter. The eggplant had been nicely scorched on hot coals giving it a good smoky flavor.
Chipotle mayonnaise came with the starters and added a nicely harif (sharp) element.
For a main course we shared a platter of sizzling meats straight from the hot coals and kept warm by a gas ring underneath. It included chorizo on skewers, a piece of very soft and long-cooked asado beef, fat sausages and a piece of juicy lean chicken steak for the diet-conscious.
The side vegetables were garlic potatoes, little cubes of the vegetable smothered in garlicky flavor, and a fairly conventional salad. The liquid refreshment throughout the meal was a Har Bracha Cabernet Sauvignon, one of our favorite wines.
We were offered the specialty dessert but declined it when we heard what it was. Called 90-60-90, it’s a Belgian waffle topped with a filet mignon steak, goose liver and onion confit (NIS 99).
“We have one couple who come in once a week just for this dish,” said our waiter. “It can be served either as a starter, or a dessert.
Plumping for the more conservative variety we chose a pareve version of Ferrero Rocher candies and a no-sugar chocolate mousse, which satisfied the urge for a final sweet taste.
The restaurant also has a television screen which shows a constant stream of meat cuts in all their gory glory as well as images of chefs preparing them for cooking. This place is great if you are a dedicated carnivore but don’t bring your vegan friends or family here.

Rehov Haharoshet 14,
Ra’anana.
09-891-1180
Open: Sun.-Thurs. 12 noon-11:30 p.m.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags Israel food raanana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by