The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Food and Recipes

Two restaurant chains resume deliveries during ongoing crisis

Street food places - like falafel and sabih vendors and ice cream shops - are now reopening and restaurants that had closed will spring back into action as well.

By BUZZY GORDON  
APRIL 30, 2020 18:21
Loveat (illustrative) (photo credit: Courtesy)
Loveat (illustrative)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The government relaxed restrictions on businesses right after Passover, and the cat was out of the bag. There was no stopping the momentum, or the clamor to expand exemptions to all sorts of enterprises. The restaurant sector finally caught a break: customers will again be allowed to pick up orders and take them home, instead of relying solely on delivery and being bound by limited delivery zones.
As a consequence, street food places - like falafel and sabih vendors and ice cream shops - are now reopening and restaurants that had closed because they did not want to be at the mercy of delivery services will spring back into action as well. No one is talking about resuming restaurant seating yet, but if people can manage to maintain social distancing and keep the virus at bay, that day will also come.   
Moreover, coupons for discounted restaurant meals from companies like Baligam and Groupon - which never really went away - will likely see an uptick, as a way of getting the word out that a restaurant is operating again.
Meanwhile, restaurants that had been feeling the pinch have been playing the voucher game themselves. In order to stay afloat, fine dining establishments that had to close their doors altogether because they did not feel they were able to provide appropriate delivery service have been selling “corona vouchers” on the website Headstart (headstart.co.il). These vouchers - purchased at discounted prices now - may be redeemed for future meals when normal service resumes.
Meanwhile, there are still plenty of restaurants offering take-away and delivery service. After already spotlighting 15 places over the last six weeks of quasi-lockdown, this week we feature two popular chains, both known for premium coffee and wholesome foods, listed here in alphabetical order.
Cafe Landwer

Landwer is a chain comprising 14 branches, eight of them located in the greater Tel Aviv metropolitan area and six in the Galil. What started as Israel’s first coffee-roasting company has grown into a chain of family-friendly restaurants.
And in fact, the chain’s current delivery (and take-away) menu begins with a section titled Landwer Family, a selection of family favorites (NIS 19-84), most of which are reprised in the main menu, which uses familiar classifications. This is important because the restaurant’s two delivery menus: an English version created by Wolt (the delivery company) for the chain’s Givatayim branch and the standard nationwide Hebrew menu are by and large the same, with the exception of the Family category.  
The subsequent food menu sections are: Main Courses (NIS 49-67), Salads (53-63), Sandwiches and Panini (NIS 44-56), Kids’ Meals (NIS 29-32), and Desserts (NIS 32-45). There are vegan/vegetarian options in all categories.
Recommended dishes from each section are (in order of their appearance above) Chicken teriyaki, Mushroom pasta in cream sauce, Lebanese salad, Roast beef sandwich and the chain’s signature dessert: rozalakh. The latter mini-pastries   come with a choice of two fillings: Nutella or Lotus cream.
Cafe Landwer. 12 branches: one kosher (Givat Shmuel), 11 not kosher (including Rapaport St. 3, Kfar Saba).
English delivery menu: https://wolt.com/en/isr/tel-aviv/restaurant/landwer-cafe-givaatayim;
Full delivery menu: https://delivery.landwercafe.co.il/
Loveat

The Loveat chain has carved out a specialty niche featuring organic coffee - including its signature cold brew - and natural food. The entire chain consists of only four branches, all in Tel Aviv-Yafo.
Interestingly, for such a small chain, it has an entire webpage devoted to a directory of various menus. Just click on the rectangle you want. This review is based on the Hebrew delivery menu (although the English one is a good general guide) and the actual food prepared by the Habima branch. Bizarrely, the website lists only an email address, and not a single telephone number.
The delivery menu comprises five sections of food, plus an extensive drinks menu. The food categories are: Salads (NIS 46-56), Sandwiches (NIS 28-46), Hot dishes (NIS 48-56), Healthy snacks (NIS  28-45) and Small bites, including muffins (NIS 16). There are vegan/vegetarian and gluten-free options in all categories. Loveat’s own drinks (NIS 14-20) are small bottles of cold brew coffee (with choices of non-dairy milk), homemade flavored iced teas and natural juices made from scratch.   
Recommended dishes include Quinoa tabouleh with feta cheese and avocado, Chicken curry with whole round rice, Carrot muffin and Beet-apple juice.
Loveat. Not kosher. Four branches, including Tarsat 4, Tel Aviv. Phone: 054-500-9707.
Menu directory: loveat.co.il/food; English menu: loveat.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/habima_web_eng.pdf
Delivery menu: loveat.co.il/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ta_menu-1.pdf
The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


Tags Israel food delivery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: Rethinking Jerusalem tourism By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Yael Eckstein Shared values enables IFCJ to bridge gaps between Jews, Christians By YAEL ECKSTEIN

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by