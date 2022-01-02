The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Antony Blinken adds Keren Peles to his favorite songs Spotify playlist

Other known artists on Blinken's playlist include The Weeknd, Adele and Dua Lipa.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 15:47
Keren Peles at the Yom hazikaron ceremony in the Knesset. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Keren Peles at the Yom hazikaron ceremony in the Knesset.
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Israeli singer-songwriter Keren Peles's song ימים אחרים ("Other Days") comes up at number 34 on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Spotify playlist of his favorite songs that were released in 2021.
In a tweet, Blinken stated on Friday, regarding the end of 2021, that "music brings people together--it transcends borders and everything else that might otherwise divide us. As we close 2021, I'm sharing some of my favorite songs released this year (or recently), by artists around the world."
In response to Blinken's choice of songs, Peles stated: "I can only congratulate the connection and the boundless sacrifice that music allows us," Mako reported.
Israeli radio stations chose Peles two times as singer of the year.
Other known artists on Blinken's playlist include The Weeknd, Adele and Dua Lipa. The latter most recently came second place on StopAntisemitism's 2021 Antisemite of the Year competition.
PM Bennett meets with US Secretary of State Blinken (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO) PM Bennett meets with US Secretary of State Blinken (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Blinken met with Israeli officials such as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last year. The latter had told Blinken that “even if there is a return to negotiations, sanctions on Iran must not be lifted."
Peles was in London last month to perform at a fundraiser for Simcha LaYeled which included some 300 Israeli residents of London in the audience.
Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report. 


