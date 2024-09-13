Top five best lipsticks in Israel in 2024

Nothing is more courageous, emboldening, or seductive than wearing red lipstick.

Lips the color of crimson have always been a statement. They say, “I am here. I am proud. I am not afraid.” When it comes to makeup, few things announce that you are fearless like a bright red lip.

And that is exactly what we have been testing this week, lipstick for a bold red mouth – the most popular choice across the board.

In March, scientists identified the world’s oldest known lipstick, dating back up to 5,000 years, in what is now southern Iran, according to the BBC.

The deep red lip paint was found in a stone vial at an ancient graveyard site in 2001. Analysis revealed it contained hematite for color, along with vegetable oils and waxes, similar to modern lipstick formulations. Unlike today’s lipsticks, however, it was likely applied with a brush. The top five lipsticks in Israel in 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned)

As you will note in this week’s review, while some lipsticks are painted on with a hard-edged applicator, most are applied directly from a stick of pigment.

The lipsticks were judged according to their ease of application, finish, and shade. Here are the winners.

Best overall: Yves Saint Laurent Satin Couture Lipstick

NIS 179 | 3.8 gr.

This is quite possibly the most luscious lipstick I have ever had the pleasure of using. It applies like a dream, like butter, and the pigment is bold and flattering, yet not too heavy. The satin finish is neither too shiny nor as dry as the desert. Due to the price, if it weren’t the prevailing winner of this week’s competition, it would fit the category of “best luxury lipstick.” Instead, that category went to a close runner-up.

Best luxury lipstick: Shiseido TechnoSatin Gel Lipstick

NIS 160 | 3.3 gr.

This lipstick is, as the generation that follows mine would say, “straight fire,” with its exciting and astonishing appearance. Although it too, most definitely has a satin finish and is somewhere between matte and shiny, the lipstick glitters and sparkles in the light. It feels lovely and moisturizing on the lips, and the tube is conveniently small and easy to transport. The magnet fastening the case shut helps if you’re lugging it around, too.

lilit.co.il/

Best liquid lipstick: Il Makiage Infinity Long-Wear Matte Lip Cream

NIS 129 | 5.5 ml.

Often with matte lipsticks, it feels as if all the moisture is being sucked right out of your lips. Not so with this product; it miraculously maintains its creamy texture while still appearing matte. The shade range is on point, too, with a selection of lovely pinks, browns, berries, and mauves. While it will rub off if you stuff your face with ice cream – no personal experience at all behind that particular example, of course – it holds up pretty well throughout a day of not-too-careful pursing.

ilmakiage.co.il/

Best long-lasting: L’Oreal Paris Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick

NIS 65 | 5 ml.

If you want a lipstick that requires a makeup remover or a bulldozer to rub it off, look no further. This lipstick has a gorgeous, full matte finish without the creasing or crumbling you often get with less expensive liquid lipsticks. The shade range is exactly what you would expect from a big brand: infinitely broad, so you’ll definitely find the one (or five) just right for you.

loreal-paris.co.il/

Best budget: Maybelline Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick

NIS 33 | 4.2 gr.

This lipstick brand claims to be the Swiss Army Knife of lip colors, allegedly flattering every complexion from “pale as a ghost” to “sun-kissed goddess.” While it won’t precisely revolutionize your makeup game, it’s a valiant effort that looks pretty darn good on most pouts. Just don’t expect it to survive a three-course meal or a make-out session untarnished.

maybelline.co.il/