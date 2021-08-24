IDF veteran to make satirical short film on military and British Jewry

Jonah Moore, an IDF veteran and former lone soldier, is currently crowdfunding a satirical film based on his life experiences between his time in the military and growing up Jewish in the UK.

The pitch for the satirical short film on Indiegogo reads: "A British lone soldier’s plan to tell his family that he left the IDF becomes impossible when he arrives home to a surprise party in celebration of his service."

The trailer for the short film, titled "Soldier Boy," was uploaded to YouTube approximately two weeks ago, and can be found below:

The film's team includes director Tal Cicurel, producer Keren Shefet, and screenwriter Jonah Moore, whose personal experiences of being a lone soldier in the IDF inspired the project.

The project is also inspired by Moore's experiences growing up in the British-Jewish community as an underrepresented minority group.

Principal photography is scheduled to start in London this coming November, with filmmakers hoping to release the film by the end of the year.

The team elaborates that the film "does not attempt to debate any of the moral questions of the IDF," due to Moore's decision of leaving the military, but promises to take an in-depth look at other aspects of his life, such as his relationship with Israel and the British Jewry culture.

Young Israeli film makers seen producing a short film in the market in Jerusalem's Old City on June 19, 2014. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The filmmakers also hope that these topics inspire engaging discussions surrounding Jewish identity and the diaspora.

Moore, now 24 years old, did his service in the IDF between late-2015 and mid-2016, according to the Jewish Chronicle

As of Tuesday morning, a little over £1,600 (around $2,200) has been crowdfunded out of the 10,000 needed to finance the film's production on Indiegogo, which will go towards a cast, film crew, location fees, equipment, props, marketing, etc.

Other short films have been made that explore Judaism in the diaspora. One film made in Germany called “ Masel Tov Cocktail ” explores stereotypes that are often associated with Judaism that is prevalent in the diaspora.

Another film, " Birth Right ," a play on words for the non-profit educational organization that sponsors free heritage trips to Israel, centers on the participants' experiences throughout their trip.

Stephen Silver/JTA and Joe Baur/JTA contributed to this report.