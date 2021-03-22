Will female entrepreneurship fill the gap in women’s health funding?

Imagine a handheld ultrasound device with the potential to save lives by enabling early breast cancer detection at home. It would revolutionize women’s health.Nearly three years have passed since a crowd of 5,000 attended the WeWork Creator Awards in the Jerusalem Payis Arena. The excitement that June night was not because of the extensive smorgasbord of food with free wine and beer and entertainment alone. When Yehudit Abrams, the creator of MonitHer, won the first-place cash award in the regional competition and the chance to present her innovation in New York, the place went wild as pounds of confetti fell from above. MonitHer sounded wonderful and promising, but the start-up has not moved forward, because of a lack of funds.For the online JLM-BioCity webinar “Women’s Health: Fixing the Gap,” attendance was lower than past start-up events. Gap? More like a huge gulch!Can rebranding women’s health innovation start-ups as “femtech” be the spark to improve the situation? Opportunities and challenges facing a femtech start-up are more formidable than in other start-up technologies.Elizabeth Bailey, managing director of Rhia Ventures, a women’s reproductive health social investment company, framed the issue: When we talk about birth control and fertility, we are talking about half the world population with a chronic condition for around 30 years. Where are the investors? Where is the interest?In Israel, Avital Beck and Hadas Shatz-Azoulay were able to get their company, MilkStrip, financed and running.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Sarah Tankman began the Healthy Fund to advance women’s health issues after her traumatic experience of giving birth to stillborn twins.It is common knowledge that women suffered more job layoffs and difficulties in their careers this past year. However, in Harvard Business Review, Ashley Bittner and Brigette Lau report: “There’s another big shift that has more recently come to light, as figures from 2020 have been tallied: a substantial drop in venture capital funding for women-led start-ups. This wasn’t just part of an overall decrease in VC funding. In 2019, 2.8% of funding went to women-led start-ups; in 2020, that fell to 2.3%, Crunchbase figures show.”The dearth of investment in femtech start-ups has been linked to the difficulty of getting capital to female entrepreneurs.In Forbes this past week, Tomoko Yokoi shares: “Female technologies catering to women’s health and wellness (more commonly known as ‘femtech’) is hot, and it’s moving beyond the fertility tracking apps that defined the category in its early stages. The category now encompasses pregnancy and maternal care, sexual health, chronic disease, amongst others. ‘Menotech’ – innovations to improve menopausal and perimenopausal lifestyles – was identified by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson as a 2020 trend to watch.”There were lots of positive talks this year on International Women’s Day; in many areas women have gained in numbers and prominent positions. This year’s online webinar subjects ranged from aeronautics to Zionism, with events and tours galore.Now the noise of International Women’s Day 2021 is quieting down. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding International Women’s Day events, femtech remains a low-priority area of health-tech, with only 4% of healthcare R & D, according to TechCrunch data.Women’s health issues – let’s see if calling them femtech will start to fill that gap. Talk is cheap. Where’s the money and interest invested for half the world population?The writer worked in biochemical research at The Rockefeller University, and presently lives in Jerusalem. She follows the start-up and innovation scene.