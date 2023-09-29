Tefillin to-go? Chabadnik Jew joins run to help secular Jew perform mitzvah – WATCH

Footage showing a religious Jew running alongside a secular Jew to help him perform Tefillin has warmed hearts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Despite seemingly endless reports on divides between the religious and secular Jewish communities, a video displaying a connection between two Jews from different paths of life has circulated online.

The video, which has warmed the hearts of many, displayed a religious Chabadnik Jew running along a secular Jew, helping him to perform Tefillin without pausing his run.

The secular Jew had initially said that he couldn’t perform the religious practice, because he was running. Hearing this, the religious Jew is said to have responded “No problem, I won't bother you to stop, keep running.”

The video shared by @AkivaAckerman has been viewed over 32,000 times on X and many X-users have shared that the footage made their day.

“This made my day! So joyful, thank you :-)” wrote one user.

Another user wrote “Prospect Park, I think? I love Chabad! and congratulations to the runner who put on tefillin.”

Like with everything on the internet, not everyone agrees 

Despite many of the comments commending both the secular and religious Jews, not everybody was so happy with the video. 

“Pathetic. It's a desecration of the Holy Tefillin to chase after some runner who isn't interested enough to stop... Na Nach Nachma Nachman MayUman,” another X-user wrote. 



