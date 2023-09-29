Despite seemingly endless reports on divides between the religious and secular Jewish communities, a video displaying a connection between two Jews from different paths of life has circulated online.

The video, which has warmed the hearts of many, displayed a religious Chabadnik Jew running along a secular Jew, helping him to perform Tefillin without pausing his run.

Awesome video!!A Chabadnik asked a secular Jew to put on a Tefillin. The secular Jew responded by saying that he was in the middle of a run. The Chabadnik told him “No problem, I won't bother you to stop, keep running.”Watch what happens next!pic.twitter.com/GPtQXTCUZt — Akiva Ackerman (@AkivaAckerman) September 27, 2023

The secular Jew had initially said that he couldn’t perform the religious practice, because he was running. Hearing this, the religious Jew is said to have responded “No problem, I won't bother you to stop, keep running.” Participants take off at the start of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon, on March 17, 2023. (credit: Sportphotography)

The video shared by @AkivaAckerman has been viewed over 32,000 times on X and many X-users have shared that the footage made their day.

“This made my day! So joyful, thank you :-)” wrote one user.

This made my day! So joyful, thank you :-) — Sarah Pluscarr (@SPluscarr) September 28, 2023

Another user wrote “Prospect Park, I think? I love Chabad! and congratulations to the runner who put on tefillin.”

Prospect Park, I think? I love Chabad! and congratulations to the runner who put on tefillin. — Ellen Appelbaum (@sajappel) September 28, 2023

Like with everything on the internet, not everyone agrees

Despite many of the comments commending both the secular and religious Jews, not everybody was so happy with the video.

“Pathetic. It's a desecration of the Holy Tefillin to chase after some runner who isn't interested enough to stop... Na Nach Nachma Nachman MayUman,” another X-user wrote.