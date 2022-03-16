Purim, Amalek and the pedigree of evil

In the Bible, there are two nations that God explicitly stated a desire to “make their memory cease from humankind “(Deuteronomy 32:26), to “erase their memory… from under the heavens” (Deuteronomy 25:19, Exodus 17:14), one for continuing disobedience, the other for continuing evil. The former nation was spared because of an existing covenant that was and is us, Israel. The latter, Amalek, is still giving God and us a battle, generation after generation.

The month of Purim is an opportune time to search out what made Amalek the embodiment of unforgiveable evil, even to a God that is self-described as “merciful” and “long-suffering” (Exodus 34:6)? After all, it is only because of a descendant of Amalek that we have Purim. His story is so important that he managed to get a book added to the Bible: The Book of Esther.

Actually, Amalek’s family history is quite shocking. One of the boundless truths of the Torah is that it tells us the greatness and also the shortcomings of our foremothers and forefathers, our matriarchs and patriarchs. In the line leading to Amalek, both are essential if we are to understand how this nation acquired that unique decree of annihilation in form and in memory.

The family line leading to Amalek starts with Sarah and Abraham, and immediately we can feel the beginning of problems to come. Sarah was Abraham’s half-sister, daughter of his father but not of his mother (Genesis 12:13, 20:12). One of the consequences of this close genetic (sister-brother) relationship is infertility. We will encounter the ripple-effect of this in succeeding generations having problems of fertility. We also note that within this family line there is the willingness to bend the truth: Both Abraham and Sarah suppress the fact that they are married and only admit to being brother and sister after Sarah is taken twice by local kings as a wife or concubine.

Decades later, Isaac their son repeats this unfortunate charade. When Sarah and Abraham have to banish the child that Abraham had previously fathered with a servant of Sarah’s, they send the servant and the teenage son into the wilderness with only bread and water. The extreme callousness of this stingy act is hard to fathom. Considering that Abraham was extremely wealthy, they should have sent wagons of food and a troop of servants.

Sarah, after more than 25 years of infertility, was finally able to conceive. When their son, Isaac, reached marriageable age, Abraham, his father, arranged for Isaac to marry within the family. The bride was Rebecca, the granddaughter of Abraham’s brother, Nahor. Nahor’s wife, Milcah, was the daughter of another of Abraham’s brothers, Haran (Genesis 11:29, 22:20-23). Not surprisingly with this level of inbreeding, for 19 years Rebekah was unable to conceive. Then she gave birth to twins, Esau and Jacob.

Isaac wanted to give Esau a special blessing, but Rebecca tricked her elderly, nearly blind husband, Isaac, into blessing Jacob instead.

While Jacob continued the family tradition of breeding within the family, Esau married out and fathered Elifaz, the future father of Amalek (Genesis 36:12).

Through a series of battles, Elifaz conquered Mount Seir, killed the ruler, Seir, and then, as a trophy of war, Elifaz mated with the widowed queen. The result was the birth of Timnah, the future mother of Amalek. Then Elifaz took his daughter Timnah as his concubine and together they parented Amalek. This incest makes Elifaz the father and grandfather of Amalek (1 Chronicles 1:35–36).

The incestuous inbreeding in Amalek’s lineage not only enhanced infertility, it also enhanced other traits that are not laudable, such as trickery and deceit, callousness and the willingness of the strong to take advantage over the weak. And all these come to the fore in Amalek.

Yet, his choice to follow or not to follow those genetic drives toward evil remained. Amalek’s genome also held the positive traits of his forebearers. He chose evil and reaped that which he sowed. 

Gerald Schroeder earned his BSc, MSc and PhD all at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by seven years on the staff of the Physics Department. For the past half century he has studied the confluence between the wisdom of the Bible and the discoveries in science.

Ines Leoa is an affiliate of the Sara Nossa Terra Church of Brazil. Her family fled to Brazil approximately 500 years ago to escape the Inquisition. Together with Robson Rodovalho, they are writing a scientific commentary on the Hebrew Bible, titled The Science Bible.