Around five thousand Israelis have received UAE citizenship - report

A visa will not be necessary for Israelis in order to cross Arab countries and the Persian Gulf, provided that they have Emirati citizenship, multiple sources confirm.

By GADI ZAIG  
JULY 4, 2021 03:34
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid meets with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. (photo credit: WAM/REUTERS)
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid meets with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.
(photo credit: WAM/REUTERS)
Some 5,000 Israelis have received Emirati citizenship during the past three months, Emirates Leaks reported on Thursday.
This was done due to the Arab country having recently amending its law that would make it easier to grant citizenship, explaining that granting foreigners citizenship would help stimulate its economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, UAE authorities would allow businesspeople and investors to acquire citizenship without having to give up their Israeli citizenship. 
All this is part of the rapid development of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, as last week Yair Lapid became the first Israeli minister to visit the Arab country after the signing of the historic Abraham Accords last year. 
UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stated last month that peace with Israel will grow despite the recent major change in government, according to Axios.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


