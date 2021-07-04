Around five thousand Israelis have received UAE citizenship - report

Some 5,000 Israelis have received Emirati citizenship during the past three months, Emirates Leaks reported on Thursday.
This was done due to the Arab country having recently amending its law that would make it easier to grant citizenship, explaining that granting foreigners citizenship would help stimulate its economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A visa will not be necessary for Israelis in order to cross Arab countries and the Persian Gulf, provided that they have Emirati citizenship, multiple sources confirm.
Furthermore, UAE authorities would allow businesspeople and investors to acquire citizenship without having to give up their Israeli citizenship.
كشفت مصادر موثوقة أن نحو 5 آلاف إسرائيلي حصلوا على جنسية الإمارات خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الماضية بعد تعديل قوانين منح الجنسية في الدولة#الامارات #الامارات_اليهودية_العربية https://t.co/LN7Q79llgw— Emirates Leaks (@emirates_leaks) July 1, 2021
All this is part of the rapid development of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, as last week Yair Lapid became the first Israeli minister to visit the Arab country after the signing of the historic Abraham Accords last year.
UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stated last month that peace with Israel will grow despite the recent major change in government, according to Axios.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.