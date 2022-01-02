The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The cat and mouse game on Israel's northern border needs to end - analysis

Israel has been working to strengthen its northern border for several years, but due to financial restraints and political chaos, has only completed 14 kilometers of a barrier along the border.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 12:00

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2022 12:08
The Lebanese village of Adaisseh is seen on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel August 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Lebanese village of Adaisseh is seen on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel August 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The infiltration attempt by two migrant workers who crossed the border from south Lebanon into Israel may have been the first of the new year, but it was just another incident in a long line of worrisome events along the porous border.
The border area with Lebanon has been flagged by the IDF as vulnerable to enemy infiltrations and has seen dozens of drug and weapon smuggling along the border as well as several infiltrations by migrant workers in the past year.
According to IDF data, the military also thwarted nine attempts to infiltrate from Lebanon and another two from Syria as well as confiscated 120kilograms of drugs and 75 weapons over the past year.
But the real threat comes from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit.
The Unit, named after Hezbollah’s military commander Imad Mughniyeh who was killed in Damascus in 2008 in an operation attributed to Israel, was established to carry out covert operations against Israel.
Israel-Lebanon border (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Radwan operatives are expected to be at the forefront of any Hezbollah attack against Israel, infiltrating into Israeli communities along the border to kill as many civilians and troops as possible accompanied by a massive barrage of rockets, mortars, anti-tank missiles, and more.
While operatives from the unit fought in Syria for several years, gaining extensive operational experience, most have returned to south Lebanon. Though Hezbollah has redeployed troops back to the border between Lebanon and Israel, the IDF does not believe that a pre-emptive strike against Radwan forces would be the right move at the moment.
Nevertheless, the military is aware that operatives belonging to the terror group have been paying close attention to all infiltration and drug smuggling attempts across the border. After every attempt, foiled or not, is a lesson to be learned. The operatives can learn about troop deployment, the time it takes to respond to events, how the IDF responds, and much more.
Israel has been working to strengthen its northern border for several years, but due to financial restraints and political chaos, has only completed 14 kilometers of a concrete barrier along the Lebanese border. The remainder of the border with Lebanon is a fence that was originally built in the 1980s and while sections of it have been upgraded several times it is said to be in poor condition.
The fence provides the military with indications of breaches in the fence which allow troops to quickly get to the scene, but senior officers have admitted that it would not stop infiltrations by Radwan operatives.

Due to the threat of infiltrations by Hezbollah and the poor shape of the fence along the border, the Israeli military is building a new smart fence along the border.
The upgraded fence along the border will be tailor-made to the topography and threats emanating from Lebanon. The concrete, steel, and barbed wire fence will be six meters high stretching several kilometers with sensors, information collection centers, warning systems, and more. It is expected to be completed within two years.
In addition to infiltrations by Hezbollah’s Radwan fighters, the Shiite terror army is estimated to have some 130,000 rockets and mortars, and some 2,000 rockets are expected to be fired towards Israel each day by the group from Lebanon should a war break out.
As such, the defense ministry has also expanded its Northern Shield (Magen Hatzafon) program to fortify the homes in 21 communities that sit on the border and are expected to be evacuated should any war break out.
It’s like a game of cat and mouse along Israel’s northern border, and while senior military officers have said that they prefer to act as the cat, the mouse can at the end of the day, get away.
And that’s something that cannot be allowed.


