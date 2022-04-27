Middle East Twitter users debate Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform

“Biggest free speech win of most of our lives,” Travis Clay, an American-based Twitter influencer, lawyer and TV reporter, tweeted.

Other users wonder if Musk’s proposed cash purchase of Twitter will realistically open the platform to less-regulated speech. Many of the tweets critical of the sale came from the Middle East where freedom of speech is not written into the constitutions of many of the countries in the region as it is in the United States, home to the majority ofTwitter users, according to the country.

The Twitter board on Monday unanimously approved an agreement to sell its social media platform to Musk for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, the company announced in a statement. The deal still requires the approval of shareholders. Prior to his bid to buy Twitter, Musk disclosed that he holds a 9% stake in the company. The sale is expected to go through sometime this year. Musk is also the CEO of Tesla Motors, though Tesla hasno role in his purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Musk has said he wants to take Twitter private and to make it a platform for free speech; he also has said that Twitter’s content moderators intervene too much on the platform.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in the statement. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Egypt has a history of using social media as a conduit for control, Hussein Baoumi, an Egypt and Libya researcher for Amnesty International, told The Media Line. With the rise of social media monitoring in Egypt, government ministries and public prosecutors now have their own mechanisms for tracking activity on the platform.Baoumi explains that numerous cases have been documented of arrests made based on social media content. Social media is used to control women, he said, and to control religion, culture, and politics.

Other countries, such as Iran and Turkmenistan, already have Twitter on their ban list. Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, CEO and 95% owner of the Kingdom Holding Company, who owns a more than 5% share in Twitter, in a tweet rejected Musk’s offer to purchase the platform. “Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer,” he tweeted on April 14, more than a week before the Twitter board approved the sale.Musk tweeted a reply to Talal asking about the kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech.

Ouissal Harize, a verified Twitter user, told The Media Line that she does not have a preference about who owns Twitter. Harize says she believes that her personal experience with Twitter will not change based on its ownership, and she has no problem with Musk buying it. Still, Harize questions the future of free speech on the platform. “As long as it remains safe and unbiased, I do not care about who owns it,” she said. As expected, banter and memes also are circulating on the soon-to-be privately owned platform.

Verified user Khaled Beydoun tweeted that: “Tweets may now take months to deliver after Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.” Beydoun, a law professor at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville School of Law and Senior Affiliated Faculty at U.C.-Berkeley, was referring to the long wait many people who want to purchase a Tesla vehicle areexperiencing.

Marwa Fatafta, a verified Twitter user in Ramallah who calls herself a “Palestinian feminist” on her Twitter bio, responded to news of Twitter’s purchase in a tweet that said she believes “free speech” on social media has historically been defined by white men. Fatafta believes that this is not a win “for marginalized and oppressed voices.”

Timnit Gebru, a Twitter influencer with 135.8k followers, reminded her followers of the racial injustices that took place at Musk’s Tesla offices. Several employees and the state of California have sued the company over racism and harassment toward Black employees. Gebru tweeted sarcastically that Musk has “totally always been about” freespeech.