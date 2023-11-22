One of the few players who have been influencing the Qataris to become the negotiators for the release of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas is Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), as well as a number of heads of European Jewish communities. The Jerusalem Post has learned that during a high-level delegation’s discussions in Qatar, which took place between October 30-November 1, the members of this delegation met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The WJC wouldn’t speak of the content of the meetings, only confirming that they took place.

The Post has learned that the emir met with the delegation for several hours and held a thorough discussion about the situation of what was believed to be 240 Israeli hostages in Gaza.

There are a number of reasons that the emir accepted to meet with this delegation. First of all, Lauder has been a sort of Jewish diplomat for decades, and is known to be well-connected with heads of state and business icons.

Lauder and the heads of European Jewish communities are assets for Qatar, which wants access to the highest levels of European countries such as Germany, and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union. And it’s not only about access, but Qatar also seeks the stamp of approval of these Jewish communities, with the aim of being seen in a new light by the leaders of those countries. Ronald Lauder with the Emir of Qatar, others. (credit: QATARI GOVERNMENT)

Lauder has for years been a sort of unofficial Jewish diplomat

“On behalf of the World Jewish Congress, I express my profound gratitude to the government of Qatar and its leadership, along with the leaders of the United States and Egypt, for their significant role in facilitating the impending release of a group of hostages held by Hamas,” Lauder said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This achievement is a testament to their commitment to peace and humanitarian principles, and it will hopefully bring a profound sense of relief and happiness to the families and friends of those returning home.

“This development, while a significant milestone, reminds us of the persistent challenges we face and the continuous work needed to achieve these goals and to bring the remaining hostages home from captivity,” Lauder said.

The WJC delegation, which included prominent Jewish figures from the UK, France, and Switzerland, was reassured by Qatari leaders of their “unwavering commitment to the hostages’ immediate freedom,” a stance that resonates with the shared aspirations for humanitarianism and peace in the region.

Lauder also recently met with King Abdullah of Jordan, as well as with the crown prince. In Qatar, he also met with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Marie van der Zyl, UK Board of Deputies president, who is also a World Jewish Congress (WJC) vice president, was part of this delegation. She can be seen in photos speaking to the emir.

Lauder has worked for the Jewish community worldwide for many years and has strong relationships that are useful at this time.

This type of assistance, behind the scenes, exemplifies the bond between Diaspora and Israeli Jews.