Lebanese FM to Israel: 'We were interested in peace, not war'

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Tuesday. According to a report by N12, Bayramov conveyed an important message from the Lebanese foreign minister, who stated, “We are interested in peace. We do not want war.”

According to the report, Katz responded by emphasizing the need for security for Israeli citizens, saying, “We need to restore our residents’ security in their homes. If this is not achieved diplomatically, it will be through war.”

This exchange came amid ongoing regional tensions, highlighting the complex dynamics between Israel and its neighboring countries.

US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein shakes hands with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, in Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Pressure on Iran

Additionally, N12 reported, Israeli ambassadors around the world were briefed with the following message, “Political pressure on Iran will prevent the war.” This directive underscored the broader regional strategy and the importance of diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East.

During his conversation with Azerbaijan’s top diplomat, Katz discussed, among other topics, regional developments in the Middle East. He thanked Bayramov for the close and friendly relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan, noting the strong ties between the two countries and plans to further expand these relations.